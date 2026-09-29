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Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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ETSC Warns European Union Against Tesla FSD Approval Due to Speed Offset

By Marie Mannes

European Transport Safety Council Raises Concerns Over Tesla FSD System

Speed Offset Functionality in Tesla FSD

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A prominent safety group on Tuesday urged European Union member states to reject approval of US automaker Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, citing concerns that it may allow users to exceed speed limits.

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) said Tesla's driver-assistance system includes a speed offset function, which can raise the maximum speed by as much as 50% above the limit detected by the vehicle.

Regulatory Exemptions and Compliance Issues

The safety group said Tesla has not sought an exemption from United Nations Economic Commission rules to allow the FSD system to exceed posted limits through an offset function.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry and Regulatory Responses

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that delaying the approval of FSD "will cost lives".

The issue has emerged as one of the most contentious aspects of Tesla's push for a European rollout of FSD, which controls the vehicle's speed and steering while requiring the driver to remain attentive.

Several countries including Sweden, France and the Czech Republic have raised concerns regarding the system's ability to exceed speed limits.

Current Status of FSD Approval in Europe

Dutch regulator RDW approved the system in April, with Belgium and a handful of other countries following suit. A vote on EU-wide approval, previously expected in October, is now unlikely before December.

The Dutch approval gives exemptions to a series of rules set by the U.N. commission, but the safety group said the speed offset was not included.

RDW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ETSC Recommendations for European Regulators

ETSC said European regulators should reject approval of the speed offset function and a separate feature that matches driving speeds to surrounding traffic.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • ETSC warns Tesla’s FSD includes a speed‑offset feature that can raise the vehicle’s maximum speed up to 50% above the detected limit—and no UN rule exemption was sought. (tesla.com)
  • The Netherlands’ RDW has provisionally approved FSD Supervised after 18 months of testing—but ETSC says the “traffic‑matching” and speed‑offset functions were not part of UN regulation exemptions and should be rejected. (rdw.nl)
  • A pan‑EU approval vote has likely been delayed from October to December; meanwhile, countries like Sweden, France and the Czech Republic have voiced concerns. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ETSC urging the EU to reject Tesla's FSD approval?
The ETSC cites concerns that Tesla's FSD system includes a speed offset function, allowing vehicles to drive up to 50% over the speed limit.
Which countries have raised concerns about Tesla's FSD system?
Countries including Sweden, France, and the Czech Republic have raised concerns about the system's ability to exceed speed limits.
Has Tesla's FSD system been approved anywhere in Europe?
Dutch regulator RDW approved Tesla's FSD system, and Belgium and several others followed, though concerns remain.
What is the main issue with the speed offset function in Tesla's FSD?
The speed offset function can raise the car's maximum speed to 50% higher than the detected speed limit, which may violate safety regulations.
When is an EU-wide decision on Tesla FSD approval expected?
A vote on EU-wide approval, previously expected in October, is now unlikely before December.

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