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Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Finance Banking UK News consumer protection

Barclays Announces Early Settlements for UK Motor Finance Complaints

Barclays' Early Settlement Offers and Industry Context

Announcement of Early Settlements

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Tuesday its finance arm would make early settlement offers to some British customers who had complained about motor finance commissions.

Industry Response and Compensation Scheme

The British bank has become the first big UK lender to announce formerly it would begin offering redress to a pool of motorists after the Financial Conduct Authority's £9.1 billion ($12.20 billion) compensation scheme was partially suspended, pending legal challenges that could spell long delays.

Details of Barclays' Statement

"Barclays Partner Finance has today confirmed it will make early settlement offers to some customers who have previously complained about the commission on their motor finance agreement, and whose complaints were acknowledged on or before 1 October 2026, giving them the option of receiving redress sooner," the bank said in a statement.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Barclays becomes the first major UK lender to proactively offer early redress to affected customers amid the FCA scheme’s partial suspension (news.sky.com)
  • The offers target ‘Johnson cases’—agreements with undisclosed ties or discretionary commission of at least 50 % of credit cost and 22.5 % of the loan—deemed clear-cut by the bank (news.sky.com)
  • The move follows the Upper Tribunal’s suspension of parts of the FCA’s motor finance compensation scheme and comes ahead of hearings scheduled for December 2026 or February 2027 (fca.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Barclays offering to UK motorists?
Barclays is offering early settlement deals to British customers who previously complained about commissions on their motor finance agreements.
Who is eligible for Barclays' early settlement offer?
Customers who complained about motor finance commission and whose complaints were acknowledged on or before 1 October 2026 are eligible.
Why is Barclays making these settlement offers now?
Barclays is taking action after the Financial Conduct Authority's compensation scheme was partially suspended due to legal challenges.
Is Barclays the first lender to offer such settlements?
Yes, Barclays is the first major UK lender to formally announce early settlement offers in response to motor finance commission complaints.
What is the value of the suspended FCA compensation scheme?
The Financial Conduct Authority's compensation scheme is valued at £9.1 billion.

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