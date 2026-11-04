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UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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UK Minister Formally Intervenes in Sky’s Proposed £1.6bn ITV Deal

Government Scrutiny of Sky's ITV Acquisition

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British culture minister Lisa Nandy formally intervened in Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcast business on Wednesday, saying she had asked the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom to provide reports on the impact of the deal by January 27.

Background of the Proposed Acquisition

Nandy said last month she was minded to intervene in the £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) deal, citing concerns about its potential impact on news plurality, Sky's influence over the media landscape and the availability of a broad range of programming.

Concerns Raised by the Minister

Nandy said she would update parliament after considering both reports.

Financial Details and Reporting

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, editing by Sam Tobin and Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Lisa Nandy has requested that the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom assess the Sky‑ITV deal and deliver reports by January 27 on its impact on competition and public interest standards including news plurality and programming diversity (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • Nandy had already signalled in mid‑October she was “minded to” intervene, citing risks to plurality of news voices, concentration of media control, and a gap in current legislation concerning on‑demand content, potentially prompting new streaming legislation (news.sky.com)
  • The underlying £1.6 billion deal, agreed in July 2026, involves Sky acquiring ITV’s Media & Entertainment arm—including free‑to‑air channels and ITVX—while excluding ITV Studios; Sky committed to maintain public service obligations and a £2.1 billion content spend with ITV Studios over 2028–2032 (investegate.info)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has intervened in the Sky-ITV deal?
British culture minister Lisa Nandy has formally intervened in Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcast business.
What is the value of Sky's acquisition deal for ITV?
The proposed deal is valued at £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion).
Why did the minister intervene in the Sky-ITV deal?
Concerns about media plurality, Sky's influence over the media landscape, and programming diversity prompted the intervention.
Which authorities will provide reports on the deal?
The Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom have been asked to provide reports on the impact of the deal.
When are the regulator reports on the Sky-ITV deal due?
The reports from the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom are due by January 27.

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