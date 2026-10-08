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Headlines

UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Royal Navy Member Charged Under UK National Security Act for Protected Information Offences

Details of the Charges and Investigation

Overview of the Incident

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British police on Thursday said they had charged a member of the Royal Navy with offences under the National Security Act for allegedly obtaining protected information and preparing to disclose it to benefit a foreign power.

Identity of the Accused

Teddy Young, 24, has been charged with two offences and is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday. Police did not name the foreign power to which the charges relate.

Official Statement

"These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces," Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement.

Collaboration with Ministry of Defence

"We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter."

Unrelated Incidents

Police said the charges were not connected to the recent investigation into an incident at the RAF Fairford airbase, which US officials have said involved a potential Iranian drone attack.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Teddy Young, aged 24 and serving in the Royal Navy, faces two counts under the National Security Act for allegedly obtaining protected information and preparing to disclose it to benefit a foreign power (per Reuters reporting).
  • Commander Helen Flanagan highlighted close cooperation between Counter Terrorism Policing London and the Ministry of Defence, and clarified the case is unrelated to a separate RAF Fairford–linked probe into a potential Iranian drone attack (per Reuters).
  • The National Security Act 2023, which modernized espionage and state‑threat offences by defining a ‘foreign power’ and introducing new tools for law enforcement, underpins the charges against Young; significant reforms also followed in mid‑2026 via the National Security (State Threats) Act (background context).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged under the UK National Security Act?
Teddy Young, a 24-year-old member of the Royal Navy, has been charged.
What are the charges against Teddy Young?
He is charged with obtaining protected information and preparing to disclose it to benefit a foreign power.
Is the case connected to the RAF Fairford airbase investigation?
No, police stated the charges are not connected to the RAF Fairford incident.
When will Teddy Young appear in court?
He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

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