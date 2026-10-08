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Ukrainian negotiators to visit US for talks on Friday, Zelenskiy says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian negotiators to visit US for talks on Friday, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Diplomacy

Ukrainian Delegation to Hold Key Talks in US, Zelenskiy Announces

Ukrainian Negotiators to Visit US for High-Level Discussions

Zelenskiy's Call for Increased US Pressure on Russia

KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian negotiators will visit the US for talks on Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, urging President Donald Trump to step up pressure on Russia.

Diplomatic Stalemate and Economic Projects with Russia

"One cannot, on the one hand, negotiate with the Russians about future economic projects, whilst on the other hand say that we find ourselves in some sort of... diplomatic stalemate," Zelenskiy said during a visit to the northern town of Pryluky following a deadly Russian attack there.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian negotiators are set to travel to Washington this Friday and Saturday for high-stakes discussions with U.S. counterparts, underscoring Kyiv's push for stronger international engagement in resolving the war.
  • President Zelenskiy emphasized the contradiction of negotiating economic initiatives with Russia while remaining in a perceived “diplomatic stalemate,” urging Trump to apply firmer pressure on Moscow.
  • This move follows recent U.S. diplomatic involvement, including envoys’ visits to Kyiv and discussions of winter de-escalation steps, signaling renewed momentum in peace efforts. cite turn0search11 turn0news48

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ukrainian negotiators visit the US for talks?
Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to visit the US for talks on Friday and Saturday.
What did Zelenskiy urge President Trump to do?
Zelenskiy urged President Donald Trump to step up pressure on Russia.
Where did Zelenskiy make these statements?
Zelenskiy made the statements during a visit to the northern town of Pryluky.
Why is there urgency for talks between Ukraine and the US?
The urgency is linked to a deadly Russian attack and ongoing diplomatic challenges with Russia.
Who reported on the Ukrainian negotiators’ visit to the US?
The report was written by Yuliia Dysa and edited by Gareth Jones for Reuters.

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