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Factbox-Key points in Italy's new electoral law - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Key points in Italy's new electoral law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Politics Elections Legislation

Main Features and Impacts of Italy’s New Electoral Law Explained

Overview of Italy's New Voting Rules and Their Implications

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy's lower house of parliament on Thursday gave final approval to new voting rules ahead of a general election due next year, completing a reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni, whose government last month became the longest-serving since World War Two, says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The opposition says the goal is to favour her ruling coalition at the election.

Below are the main features of the new system.

Proportional System

The reform introduces a purely proportional system (PR), replacing the previous hybrid one by which around two thirds of seats were elected by PR and one third in first-past-the-post races.

Ensuring Government Stability

To boost stability, a working majority will be guaranteed to any coalition that wins more than 42% of the vote. Italy's two main camps are Meloni's conservative alliance and the centre-left bloc, which includes the Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement.

Seat Bonus

Majority Bonus Mechanism

A coalition surpassing the 42% threshold will receive a "majority bonus" of 70 seats in the 400-member Chamber of Deputies and 35 seats in the 200-member Senate.

Limits on Seat Allocation

However, to avoid excessively large majorities, the bonus is capped to prevent the winner getting more than 220 seats in the Chamber and 113 in the Senate.

If more than one coalition passes the 42% threshold, the one with most votes will get the bonus.

Prime Minister Candidate

Each coalition or party running outside a coalition must indicate their candidate for prime minister. However, under Italy's constitution the president formally chooses the prime minister, meaning the party designation will not be legally binding.

Minimum Thresholds and Signatures

Electoral Thresholds

Coalitions must secure at least 10% of the vote to enter parliament, while individual parties, both inside and outside coalitions, must obtain at least 3%. 

Signature Requirements for Parties

The reform raises to 6,000 from 1,500 the number of signatures parties currently outside parliament must gather in each constituency to field candidates. 

Impact on Small and New Parties

Critics say this makes it harder for small or new parties to compete in the elections. 

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The new law shifts Italy to a fully proportional representation system, replacing the prior mixed model and aiming for greater government stability. (internazionale.it)
  • A “majority bonus” awards 70 extra seats in the 400‑member Chamber and 35 in the 200‑member Senate to any coalition surpassing 42% of the vote, capped at 220 and 113 seats respectively. (internazionale.it)
  • Each party or coalition must nominate a prime ministerial candidate—symbolically—as the president retains constitutional authority to appoint the prime minister. (conoscere.camera.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main change in Italy’s new electoral law?
The new law introduces a purely proportional system, replacing the previous hybrid system for electing parliament seats.
How does the majority bonus work in the new electoral law?
A coalition winning over 42% of votes gets a majority bonus of extra seats, capped to prevent excessively large majorities.
What are the minimum thresholds to enter parliament?
Coalitions need at least 10% of the vote, while individual parties must get at least 3% to enter parliament.
Are parties required to declare a prime minister candidate?
Each coalition or party must indicate a prime minister candidate, but the president formally appoints the prime minister.
What changes have been made regarding signatures for candidates?
Parties outside parliament must now gather 6,000 signatures per constituency, up from 1,500, to field candidates.

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