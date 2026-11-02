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Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Private Credit Europe investment

Apollo Launches €10 Billion European Credit Platform to Boost Private Lending

Overview of Apollo's New European Credit Platform

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global asset manager Apollo launched a €10 billion ($11.2 billion) European credit platform on Monday, targeting growing demand for private financing as the continent boosts investment in defence, energy and infrastructure.

Key Features of the European Credit Company (ECC)

• The platform, European Credit Company (ECC), will provide corporate and asset-backed lending to companies, sponsors and real asset owners, Apollo said in a statement

Growth in Private Credit Funds

• The platform is the latest example of a boom in private credit funds, with rating agency Moody's predicting assets under management exceeding $2 trillion in 2026 and approaching $4 trillion by 2030

Major Backers and Geographic Presence

• ECC is also backed by sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Council, European insurance group Athora, Japanese bank Norinchukin, UK-based Standard Chartered and US alternative investment firm Aranda

• ECC has a presence in Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg City and Milan, Apollo said

Leadership and Strategic Vision

Executive Team

• The platform will be led by Chief Executive Officer Giacomo Petrobelli and Chairman Christian Meissner and work with the larger Apollo franchise, the statement said

Long-Term Growth Agenda

Statement from CEO Giacomo Petrobelli

• "The formation of ECC is driven by a generational opportunity to mobilise global pools of capital to finance Europe’s long-term growth agenda," Petrobelli said in the statement($1 = 0.8948 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Apollo launches ECC with €10 billion lending capacity across Europe, led by Giacomo Petrobelli and Christian Meissner, with offices in Frankfurt, London, Jersey, Luxembourg and Milan (ir.apollo.com)
  • ECC is backed by major institutional investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Athora, Norinchukin Bank, Standard Chartered and Aranda Principal Strategies (ir.apollo.com)
  • Private credit assets under management globally are projected to exceed $2 trillion in 2026, approaching $4 trillion by 2030, driven by asset-backed finance and rising demand across EMEA (moodys.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Apollo's new European credit platform called?
Apollo's new European credit platform is called European Credit Company (ECC).
What sectors is the Apollo ECC platform targeting?
The ECC platform targets corporate and asset-backed lending, focusing on defence, energy, and infrastructure investments in Europe.
Who are the major backers of the European Credit Company?
ECC is backed by Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Athora, Norinchukin, Standard Chartered, and Aranda.
Who will lead the European Credit Company?
Giacomo Petrobelli will serve as CEO and Christian Meissner as Chairman of ECC.
Which cities will ECC have a presence in?
ECC will be present in Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg City, and Milan.

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