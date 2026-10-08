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Latest suspect in RAF Fairford airbase plot released on bail - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latest suspect in RAF Fairford airbase plot released on bail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Seventh Suspect in RAF Fairford Airbase Terror Plot Released on Bail

Developments in the RAF Fairford Airbase Terror Plot Investigation

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday a 22-year-old British man, the seventh person to be arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts as part of an investigation into a suspected plot targeting an airbase, has also been released on bail.

Background of the Threat and US Response

The United States said on Monday that a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of American bomber planes from the British airbase, RAF Fairford. The US had used the base to strike Iran.

Details of the Suspected Plot

British police have already released six other men arrested in connection with the plot on bail.

US Concerns and Redeployment of Bombers

While many of the details of the plot remain largely unexplained, US officials told Reuters the US redeployed the bombers over concerns about an Iranian plot to carry out a complex drone attack on the facility.

Arrests and Nationalities Involved

Five of the men arrested were detained near the airbase on Sept. 27. They were all British. A dual British-Iranian national was also arrested later that week before being bailed.

Ongoing Investigation and Police Statement

Counter-terrorism police said on Thursday the latest man to be bailed was released under strict conditions, and that investigation was ongoing.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Sam Tobin, editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Seven individuals—including five arrested on Sept 27 near RAF Fairford and a dual British‑Iranian national—are now released on bail under stringent conditions; investigation continues (counterterrorism.police.uk)
  • U.S. withdrew B‑1 bombers from RAF Fairford over intelligence of a potential Iranian drone attack, raising security concerns (axios.com)
  • Authorities are exploring multiple lines of inquiry, including possible foreign‑state involvement; no explosives were found but petrol accelerants were recovered (counterterrorism.police.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were suspects arrested at RAF Fairford?
Suspects were arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected terrorist plot targeting the RAF Fairford airbase.
How many people have been arrested in connection with the RAF Fairford plot?
A total of seven people have been arrested in connection with the plot.
What was the reason for removing US bombers from RAF Fairford?
The United States redeployed bombers due to concerns about an Iranian plot to carry out a drone attack on the airbase.
Have all suspects been released in the RAF Fairford case?
All seven suspects, including the latest, have been released on bail under strict conditions.

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