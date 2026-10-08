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Berlin's Left Party, SPD and Greens agree exploratory coalition talks, reports say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin's Left Party, SPD and Greens agree exploratory coalition talks, reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Politics Germany Coalition Elections

Berlin Left, SPD, Greens Set Conditions for Coalition Talks after State Election

Coalition Negotiations and Antisemitism Measures in Berlin

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Left Party, the centre-left SPD and the Greens have agreed on measures to address antisemitic incidents, clearing a key hurdle to the start of exploratory coalition talks in the state of Berlin, local media reported on Thursday.

Background: Berlin State Election Results

The agreement comes two-and-a-half weeks after a Berlin state election, in which the Left Party, represented by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged as the largest force with 25.7% of votes and began pushing for a coalition with the SPD and Greens.

Party Responses and Media Coverage

None of the three parties were immediately available for comment on the reports, which were carried by several local media.

Key Conditions for Coalition Talks

SPD and Greens’ Stance on Antisemitism

The SPD and Greens made binding commitments on combating antisemitism a precondition for negotiations, amid a debate over pro-Palestinian positions and incidents during events organised by Berlin's Left Party.

Agreed Procedures and Definitions

According to the tabloid Bild, the parties agreed on procedures for handling future antisemitic incidents, including the involvement of an expert panel if disputes arise.

The parties also agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, Bild reported.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro, additional reporting by Nicole Moritz, editing by Friederike Heine and Jon Boyle)

Key Takeaways

  • The Left Party, SPD and Greens have made binding commitments on combating antisemitism a precondition for exploratory coalition negotiations in Berlin (devdiscourse.com).
  • They agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism and established procedures involving an expert panel for future incident handling (devdiscourse.com).
  • This agreement follows intense scrutiny of the Left Party after troubling antisemitism-related incidents during its campaign, including at a Neukölln election event, prompting SPD and Greens to demand clear safeguards before starting talks (tagesschau.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which parties are involved in the Berlin coalition talks?
The Left Party, Social Democratic Party (SPD), and Greens are involved in the Berlin coalition talks.
What major issue did the parties agree on prior to coalition negotiations?
The parties agreed on measures to address antisemitic incidents as a prerequisite for coalition negotiations.
What prompted the need for an agreement on antisemitism measures?
Debates over pro-Palestinian positions and past antisemitic incidents, especially during Left Party events, prompted the need for binding measures.
What definition of antisemitism did the parties agree to adopt?
They agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.
Who reported on the coalition agreement in Berlin?
Several local media outlets, including the tabloid Bild, reported on the agreement between the parties.

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