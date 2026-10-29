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Finance

Crypto exchange HTX agrees to stop promoting services in UK, regulator says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Crypto Regulation UK Markets

HTX Agrees to Cease Unlawful Crypto Promotions in the UK After FCA Action

HTX and FCA Reach Agreement Over Cryptoasset Promotions

Background of the FCA's Legal Action

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator has secured a High Court agreement that HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, will not knowingly promote cryptoasset services unlawfully to UK customers, the watchdog said on Thursday.

HTX's Ownership and Market Position

The Financial Conduct Authority last October sued HTX — formerly known as Huobi — one of the world's largest crypto platforms, in which Chinese billionaire Justin Sun bought a controlling stake in 2022.

Details of the Agreement

The FCA said it had reached an agreement with Huobi Global under which HTX would not target, solicit or actively seek to engage UK consumers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA commenced High Court action in October 2025 targeting HTX (Huobi) and unnamed individuals over illegal financial promotions to UK users, citing its continued website and social media marketing accessible from the UK. (fca.org.uk)
  • In February 2026, the High Court granted the FCA permission to serve proceedings internationally, and the FCA sought an injunction and declaration of breach under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. (fca.org.uk)
  • HTX has also been placed on the FCA’s Warning List, and the regulator requested removal of HTX apps from UK app stores and blocking of its social media accounts for UK users. (fca.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did HTX reach with the UK regulator?
HTX agreed not to promote cryptoasset services unlawfully to UK customers following action by the FCA.
Who owns a controlling stake in HTX?
Chinese billionaire Justin Sun bought a controlling stake in HTX in 2022.
What actions did the FCA take against HTX?
The FCA secured a High Court agreement and previously sued HTX to prevent unlawful promotions.
What was HTX previously known as?
HTX was formerly known as Huobi.
Will HTX be able to target UK consumers following the agreement?
No, HTX agreed not to target, solicit or actively seek to engage UK consumers.

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