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Italy business morale rises in October but consumers more downbeat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy business morale rises in October but consumers more downbeat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Italy Business Confidence Rises in October as Consumer Morale Slips

Mixed Economic Signals in Italy for October

Business and Consumer Confidence Indices

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian business confidence rose in October but consumer morale declined, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Thursday, in mixed signs for the prospects of the euro zone's third largest economy.

Consumer Confidence Index

• ISTAT's consumer confidence index fell to 90.3 from 91.2 the previous month

• That missed a median forecast of 90.9 in a Reuters' poll of eight analysts

Business Morale Index

• The composite business morale index, combining the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, rose to 96.6 from 95.9 in September

Manufacturing Sub-Index

• The sub-index for manufacturing was stable at 91.9, broadly in line with Reuters' consensus forecast of 92.0

Economic Performance and Outlook

Recent Economic Growth

• The Italian economy held up better than expected in the first half of the year, expanding by 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second

Upcoming GDP Estimate

• ISTAT will release a flash estimate for Q3 GDP on Friday, with Reuters' consensus forecast pointing to a quarterly rise of 0.1%.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Italy's business confidence change in October?
Italy's composite business morale index rose to 96.6 in October, up from 95.9 in September.
What happened to Italian consumer confidence in October?
ISTAT's consumer confidence index fell to 90.3 in October from 91.2 the previous month.
Which sectors are included in the composite business morale index?
The index combines the manufacturing, retail, construction, and services sectors.
How did Italy's manufacturing sub-index perform in October?
The sub-index for manufacturing was stable at 91.9 in October.

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