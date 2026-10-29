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London's FTSE 100 rises as Shell boosts energy stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 rises as Shell boosts energy stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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FTSE 100 Rises Led by Shell Gains, While Pharma and Banking Stocks Fall

Market Overview and Sector Performance

Oct 29 - London's blue-chip index rose on Thursday, supported by gains in the energy sector, while investors awaited crucial inflation data in the US to gauge the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% to 10,782.19 points by 1004 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.3%.

Energy Sector Leads the Gains

• Shell rose 3.2%, leading gains on the FTSE 100 after the oil major reported its highest quarterly profit since 2022, and increased its share buyback program

• Energy stocks outperformed the broader market, with the sector climbing nearly 2.8% despite a dip in oil prices

Other Notable Gainers

• British defence firms BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce gained 2.6% and 1.1% respectively, extending gains after Healey said "reprioritisation" would fill a £4.7 billion ($6.3 billion) gap in Britain's Defence Investment Plan

• National Grid rose 1.1% after the power grid operator said it plans to invest about £400 million ($531 million) to extend the life of the electricity link between Britain and France until at least 2050

• WPP gained 2.1% after the ad group said its turnaround plan was on track after reporting a smaller decline in third-quarter like-for-like revenue

Pharma and Banking Stocks Decline

• Conversely, Haleon slid 15.6%, set for its biggest one-day fall since its IPO in 2022 after the consumer health company cut its organic revenue growth forecast

• Haleon's slide put the pharma sector on track for another session of sharp declines, after GSK's results on Wednesday disappointed

Banking Sector Weakness

• Declines in pharma and banks limited the overall rise. Banks were dragged down by a 4.3% fall in Lloyds Banking Group after it reported muted third-quarter results

Impact of Government Policy

• Finance minister John Healey's less-than-feared tax hikes in his budget on banks and gambling firms had sparked a rally in their stocks on Wednesday

Macroeconomic and Policy Factors

• The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, bringing Thursday's personal consumption expenditure figures under scrutiny

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell reported its best quarterly profit since 2022, boosted refining margins and launched a $5 bn share buyback, fueling a rally in energy stocks (za.investing.com)
  • Haleon plunged ~12% after cutting its 2026 organic revenue growth forecast amid weak cold/flu demand and analyst downgrades (ca.investing.com)
  • John Healey’s Budget pledged to fill a £4.7 bn gap in the Defence Investment Plan via reprioritisation, lifting BAE and Rolls‑Royce shares (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shell shares rise on the FTSE 100?
Shell shares rose 3.2% after reporting its highest quarterly profit since 2022 and expanding its share buyback program.
What caused the FTSE 100 to rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose due to gains in energy stocks, particularly Shell, despite dips in pharma and banking shares.
Why did Haleon shares experience a sharp fall?
Haleon shares fell 15.6% after the company cut its organic revenue growth forecast, causing the pharma sector to decline.
How did UK banks perform following earnings reports?
UK banking stocks, such as Lloyds Banking Group, fell after muted third-quarter results, limiting the FTSE 100's overall gains.
What investment did National Grid announce?
National Grid announced plans to invest about £400 million to extend the lifespan of the UK-France electricity link until 2050.

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