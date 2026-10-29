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Haleon CEO warns staff of 'difficult choices' ahead after sales miss, memo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Haleon CEO warns staff of 'difficult choices' ahead after sales miss, memo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Haleon Faces Tough Choices as CEO Warns Staff After Revenue Miss and Shares Fall

Haleon's Revenue Miss and CEO's Warning to Staff

By Richa Naidu

Revenue Shortfall and Market Reaction

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Haleon CEO Brian McNamara warned staff on Thursday that the British maker of Sensodyne toothpaste and Beechams cold medicines faced "difficult choices" in coming months, according to a memo seen by Reuters, after the group cut its annual revenue growth outlook.

Haleon, which also makes Advil painkillers, earlier posted third-quarter revenue that missed forecasts and reported weaker sales in key market China, knocking its shares down ​15% to the lowest since early 2024.

CEO's Memo: Strategic Focus and Tough Decisions

"We'll need to make some difficult choices in the months ahead about where we focus our investment," McNamara wrote in the memo. "Not all decisions will be easy, but they will be necessary to build a stronger, more sustainable business."

Lack of Specifics and Company Response

McNamara did not give further details in the memo about what the tough decisions would relate to. Haleon declined to comment.

Calls for Improved Performance and Accountability

McNamara told staff in the memo that the company needed to speed up innovation, sharpen commercial execution and improve returns on its advertising and promotional spending.

"We need to improve our performance. What we need from everyone is ownership, accountability, and a relentless focus on execution and results," he said. "Our overall rate of growth and our competitiveness are not where they need to be."

Revised Revenue Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Haleon, which was spun out of GlaxoSmithKline in 2022, said it now expects full-year organic or self-generated revenue ⁠growth of around 2.5%, against a previous ​forecast of 3% to 5%. Analysts had been ​expecting 3.2% in a company-compiled poll.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Adam Jourdan and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 organic revenue grew 2.6%, below the ~3.2% consensus, with weakness in cold/flu demand and a China regulatory issue dragging performance.
  • CEO highlighted the need to ramp up innovation, sharpen execution and improve ROI on advertising and promotions, signaling potential cost‑focus decisions.
  • The company reduced its full‑year organic growth forecast to ~2.5% (from 3‑5%), triggering a near‑14% share price drop despite a £500 million share buyback.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Haleon's shares drop after the Q3 report?
Haleon's shares fell 15% to the lowest level since early 2024 after posting third-quarter revenue that missed market forecasts and reporting weaker sales in China.
What did CEO Brian McNamara say to Haleon staff?
He warned staff of 'difficult choices' ahead, stating the company needs to improve performance, speed up innovation, and focus on better execution and results.
What changes did Haleon make to its revenue outlook?
Haleon cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to around 2.5%, down from its previous expectation of 3% to 5%.
Which products are made by Haleon?
Haleon manufactures Sensodyne toothpaste, Beechams cold medicines, and Advil painkillers.
What actions does Haleon's CEO say are needed?
He emphasized the need for ownership, accountability, speedier innovation, sharper commercial execution, and improved returns on advertising.

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