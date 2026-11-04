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Flutter pauses share buybacks to focus on deleveraging, cost savings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Flutter pauses share buybacks to focus on deleveraging, cost savings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Flutter Pauses Share Buybacks to Focus on Deleveraging and Cost Savings

Flutter CEO Outlines Strategic Priorities Amid Financial Adjustments

(Refiles to fix typos)

Share Buyback Pause and Financial Focus

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - New Flutter CEO Dan Taylor said the betting giant will pause its share buyback programme for the foreseeable future to prioritise organic investment and deleveraging, while also targeting a further $500 million in cost savings by 2029.

CEO Dan Taylor’s Immediate Priorities

US Leadership and Market Opportunities

Taylor said his four immediate priorities would be building on its US leadership position, capturing the opportunity in the nascent prediction market sector, driving more value from its non-US portfolio and simplifying the company's operating model.

Strategic Response to Profit Forecast Cuts

Profit Forecast Challenges

Taylor set out his strategy as the world's largest online betting company cut its full-year core profit forecast for a fifth successive quarter between a disappointing end to 2025 and struggles in the previously booming US market this year.

Execution and Investment Discipline

"Delivering against those priorities will require faster execution, tough decisions and disciplined investment," Taylor, a company veteran who took charge last month, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

Key Takeaways

  • Share buyback programme paused to focus on reducing leverage and funding organic growth rather than returning capital to shareholders in the near term.
  • Phase two of cost-transformation aims to deliver $500 million in gross savings by 2029 through technology efficiencies, AI, and streamlined operations.
  • Management targets reducing leverage from approximately 4.3× to the guided 2.0–2.5× range in the medium term before considering restarting buybacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Flutter pausing its share buyback programme?
Flutter is pausing share buybacks to prioritise organic investment, deleveraging, and to target significant cost savings through 2029.
What are the immediate priorities set by Flutter’s CEO Dan Taylor?
Dan Taylor's priorities include building US leadership, entering the prediction market sector, driving value from non-US portfolio, and simplifying operations.
How much in cost savings is Flutter targeting by 2029?
Flutter is targeting an additional $500 million in cost savings by 2029.
What financial challenges is Flutter currently facing?
Flutter cut its full-year core profit forecast for the fifth quarter, amid a disappointing end to 2025 and struggles in the US market.

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