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Tesla's new registrations in Germany nearly quadruple in October, KBA says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla's new registrations in Germany nearly quadruple in October, KBA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Electric Vehicles Automotive

Tesla’s New Registrations in Germany Nearly Quadruple in October 2023

Record-Breaking Growth for Tesla in the German Market

October 2023 Registration Surge

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Germany almost quadrupled in October, German road traffic agency KBA said on Wednesday.

KBA said 2,932 new Tesla cars were registered in October, up by 290.9% year-over-year.

Year-to-Date Performance

The number of Tesla cars registered between January and October rose 206.1% to 47,742 units compared with the same period last year.

Electric Vehicle Market Context

The gains came as overall registrations of battery-electric vehicles in Germany increased 79.5% in October to 94,086 units, highlighting continued growth in the country's EV market.

Market Share Comparison

Despite the sharp rise in sales, Tesla accounted for 1.2% of Germany's car registrations in October, compared with 2.0% for BYD , 1.4% for Leapmotor and 0.5% for Xpeng, KBA data showed.

European Market Trends

The German figures follow strong registration growth for Tesla across several European markets in October, extending its recovery in the region after a prolonged period of weaker demand.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, editing by Thomas Seythal and Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s October registrations jumped 290.9% YoY to 2,932, with 47,742 units registered Jan–Oct (+206.1%)
  • Germany’s EV market is booming, with total BEV registrations in October up 79.5% to 94,086
  • Despite growth, Tesla’s October share was only 1.2%, behind BYD (2.0%) and Leapmotor (1.4%)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's new car registrations increase in Germany in October 2023?
Tesla's new car registrations in Germany nearly quadrupled in October 2023, rising by 290.9% year-over-year according to KBA.
How many Tesla cars were registered in Germany in October 2023?
A total of 2,932 new Tesla cars were registered in Germany in October 2023.
What was the total number of Tesla cars registered in Germany between January and October 2023?
Between January and October 2023, 47,742 new Tesla cars were registered in Germany.
How did overall battery-electric vehicle registrations change in Germany in October 2023?
Overall battery-electric vehicle registrations in Germany increased by 79.5% in October 2023, reaching 94,086 units.
What market share did Tesla have in Germany's car registrations in October 2023?
Tesla accounted for 1.2% of Germany's car registrations in October 2023, according to KBA.

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