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Finance

Sequoia Capital to close London office, raises about $10 billion in new funding

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Sequoia Capital Closing London Office Amid $10 Billion Fundraising Drive

Sequoia Capital's Strategic Moves in 2023

Closure of London Office

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital is closing its London office and several people will be leaving the company because of that, the venture capital firm said in an X post on Wednesday.

Significant Fundraising Achievement

Details of the $10 Billion Funding

The firm added that it had raised about $10 billion in new funding. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Closure of London office signals strategic retrenchment or consolidation in Europe amid shifts in operations.
  • The $10 billion raise is the firm’s largest commitment in its 54‑year history, led by Alfred Lin and Pat Grady. References indicate this is part of a broader AI‑focused, mega‑funding trend. (techfundingnews.com)
  • This move comes shortly after a $7 billion late‑stage expansion fund raised in April 2026, under the same leadership transition initiated in November 2025. (thenextweb.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sequoia Capital closing its London office?
According to the company, the London office is closing, resulting in several employees leaving Sequoia Capital.
How much new funding has Sequoia Capital secured?
Sequoia Capital has raised about $10 billion in new funding.
What impact will the London office closure have on employees?
Several people will be leaving the company as a result of the London office closure.
Where was the announcement about Sequoia's London closure made?
The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Sequoia Capital.

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