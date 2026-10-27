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Reckitt lowers annual guidance on manufacturing struggles in North America - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Reckitt lowers annual guidance on manufacturing struggles in North America

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings

Reckitt Lowers Revenue Forecast Due to Manufacturing Issues in North America

Reckitt's Third Quarter Performance and Revenue Outlook

By Alexander Marrow

Revenue Growth Falls Short of Expectations

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dettol maker Reckitt lowered its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday and reported revenue growth below analyst expectations in the third quarter, hampered by a challenging consumer environment and manufacturing constraints in its North American market.

The company, which makes Durex condoms and Lysol cleaning products, reported like-for-like net revenue growth of 3.3% in its core business for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a 3.6% forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

North American Market Challenges

"North America was below our expectations," said CEO Kris Licht. "While consumer demand for Lysol remains strong, temporary manufacturing constraints limited our ability to fully meet demand."

Like-for-like revenue in North America fell 1.3% in the quarter. Reckitt lowered its guidance range for net revenue growth to 3.5% to 4.5% from 4% to 5%.

Pricing Strategies and Cost Pressures

Reckitt's growth was built on pricing, with volumes up 0.1% and pricing rising 3.2% for the core business. The company said it had implemented selective pricing to address higher input costs arising from the war in the Middle East.

Emerging Markets and Global Performance

Emerging Markets as a Growth Engine

Emerging markets have been a key growth engine for consumer goods companies including Reckitt and Unilever, helping cushion the impact of higher costs and disruptions stemming from conflict in the Middle East.

Revenue Growth in Emerging Markets

Reckitt's emerging market revenue growth of 8% was below analyst expectations of a 9.1% rise, with China delivering a rare quarter of single-digit growth as sales growth in vitamins, minerals and supplements faded.

Divestment and Adjusted Growth Figures

Reckitt expects to complete the divestment of its Russia Hygiene business this year. Excluding that unit, emerging markets grew 9.8% and the core business 3.9%.

Analyst Reactions and Market Outlook

Market and Analyst Sentiment

The main culprit for the miss was the Lysol manufacturing issue, which will be seen as disappointing and a new negative, Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman said in a note.

"Reckitt continues to see volatility quarter to quarter and the market will be looking for more consistency," Ackerman said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 like‑for‑like net revenue growth came in at 3.3%, missing the 3.6% analyst consensus benchmark. UBS had earlier forecast roughly 3.7% growth. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • North American operations underperformed, with like‑for‑like revenue falling 1.3% amid temporary manufacturing bottlenecks impacting Lysol fulfilment; Glen Licht flagged constraints despite strong consumer demand. (reckitt.com)
  • Selective pricing was implemented to offset inflationary input costs tied to instability in the Middle East, aiding a 3.2% pricing uplift despite only 0.1% volume growth. (earningsapi.io)
  • Emerging markets delivered 8% like‑for‑like revenue growth—below the 9.1% analyst expectation—but excluding the soon‑to‑be‑divested Russia Hygiene unit, emerging markets grew 9.8%. (investing.com)
  • Reckitt has launched a major US manufacturing investment—up to $600 million—targeted at strengthening supply resilience and innovation, including expansion of its North Carolina OTC production site expected to ease future bottlenecks. (reckitt.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Reckitt lower its annual revenue guidance?
Reckitt lowered its annual revenue guidance due to manufacturing constraints in North America, which limited its ability to meet strong demand for products like Lysol.
How did Reckitt's Q3 revenue growth compare to analyst expectations?
Reckitt's core business reported a 3.3% like-for-like net revenue growth in Q3, slightly below the 3.6% forecast by analysts.
What role did emerging markets play in Reckitt's performance?
Emerging markets were a key growth driver, with revenue up 8%, though slightly below the expected 9.1%. Excluding its Russia Hygiene business, emerging markets grew 9.8%.
What was the main cause for Reckitt's revenue shortfall?
The main cause for the revenue shortfall was manufacturing issues with Lysol in North America.
How did pricing and volume impact Reckitt's growth?
Reckitt's growth was supported by a 3.2% rise in pricing and a small 0.1% increase in volume in the core business.

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