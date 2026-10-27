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Beiersdorf Q3 sales growth slightly misses expectations as Nivea weighs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beiersdorf Q3 sales growth slightly misses expectations as Nivea weighs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Beiersdorf Q3 Sales Miss Market Expectations, Nivea Sales Slip 4.9%

Beiersdorf Third-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Sales Performance and Market Expectations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf marginally missed market expectations for third-quarter sales growth on Tuesday, as temporary weakness in sales to retailers weighed on its Nivea brand.

The company said organic sales were down 1.3% in the July-September period, slightly below a Vara consensus that projected a 1.2% fall.

Nivea Brand Sales Decline

Sales at its key Nivea brand fell 4.9% organically in the quarter. Still, Beiersdorf said momentum had improved from the second quarter and reiterated its full-year outlook.

Investor Insights and Company Outlook

The figures offered fresh insight into the pace of Nivea's recovery, a key issue for investors after Beiersdorf cut its outlook in August amid weaker-than-expected demand.

"At NIVEA, our turnaround plan is progressing well," Chief Executive Vincent Warnery said in a statement.

Market Reaction

Shares were down 2.5% in early Frankfurt trade as of 0730 GMT.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic sales fell 1.3% in Q3, missing consensus of −1.2% (Vara) by a small margin, highlighting ongoing soft demand.
  • Nivea brand sales dropped 4.9%, underscoring it remains the main drag despite a reportedly improving turnaround.
  • CEO Vincent Warnery reaffirmed full-year outlook; shares slipped ~2.5% in early trade reflecting investor wariness.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Beiersdorf's Q3 sales perform compared to expectations?
Beiersdorf's Q3 organic sales fell 1.3%, slightly below the expected 1.2% decline.
What impacted Beiersdorf's sales in the third quarter?
Temporary weakness in sales to retailers, especially affecting the Nivea brand, impacted Beiersdorf's Q3 performance.
How did Nivea's sales perform in Q3?
Nivea's organic sales fell 4.9% in the July-September period.
Has Beiersdorf changed its full-year outlook after Q3 results?
Beiersdorf reiterated its full-year outlook despite Q3 results falling below expectations.
How did Beiersdorf's shares react to the Q3 sales report?
Beiersdorf shares were down 2.5% in early Frankfurt trading following the Q3 sales report.

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