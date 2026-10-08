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UK counter-terror police investigating two men arrested near air base - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK counter-terror police investigating two men arrested near air base

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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UK Counter-Terror Police Probe Two Arrests Near Cambridgeshire RAF Base

Investigation Details and Context

Initial Arrest and Charges

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British counter terrorism police are investigating two Latvian men who were arrested near a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Thursday, police said in a statement.

The men were initially arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage, then re-arrested on suspicion of an offence under the National Security Act 2023 - namely "entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK".

Police Statements and Recent Security Concerns

Official Police Comments

"We're very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week," Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement.

Reference to RAF Fairford Incident

She was referring to a separate incident at the Fairford airbase, which had been used by US bombers to strike Iran, in which several men were arrested over a suspected plot which the government has linked to Iran.

Ongoing Investigation Actions

Searches and Evidence Gathering

In relation to Thursday's arrests, police said they were also carrying out two searches at addresses in the Peterborough area in connection with the investigation.

Vehicle Recovery and Bomb Disposal

An abandoned vehicle was recovered by police and later checked by bomb disposal officers, however nothing of concern was found.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William James; editing by Sam Tobin and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Latvian men arrested near RAF base in Cambridgeshire; re‑arrested under National Security Act 2023 for entering prohibited site with intent prejudicial to the UK (Reuters)
  • Counter‑terrorism searches under way at two Peterborough addresses; bomb disposal examined a vehicle but found nothing of concern (Reuters)
  • Police explicitly state no current evidence connecting this incident to the suspected plot at RAF Fairford, where inquiries continue into an Iran‑linked investigation (Reuters, additional context)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were arrested near the Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire?
Two Latvian men were arrested in the early hours of Thursday near the RAF base in Cambridgeshire.
What were the initial charges against the arrested men?
They were initially arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage.
What led to their re-arrest under the National Security Act 2023?
They were re-arrested on suspicion of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.
Is the incident connected to the recent events at RAF Fairford?
Police said there is nothing to suggest the incident is connected to the recent events at RAF Fairford.
Was anything suspicious found during the investigation?
An abandoned vehicle was checked by bomb disposal officers but nothing of concern was found.

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