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Finance

UK consumer confidence jumps to two-year high, GfK says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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UK Consumer Confidence Reaches Two-Year High, GfK Survey Reveals Surge

GfK Survey Highlights and Economic Implications

Aug 21 (Reuters) - British consumer morale jumped to a two-year high this month as households became more confident about making major purchases, a survey showed on Friday that added to a run of unexpectedly strong economic data.

GfK Consumer Confidence Index Results

GfK's Consumer Confidence Index rose to -14 from -17 in July, against expectations in a Reuters poll of economists for a fall -18.

Expert Commentary

"With inflation back on the rise ... and with continued uncertainty in the Middle East and elsewhere, there are still many challenges ahead that will test the mettle of UK consumers," said Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK.

Key Findings from the August Survey

Sub-Indexes Performance

  • All but one of the survey's five key sub-indexes rose in August
  • GfK's gauge of confidence for making major purchases rose to its highest level since December 2021
  • Personal financial confidence for the next 12 months rose to its highest level since January, while economic expectations rose to a two-year high
Comparison with Other Surveys
  • Other consumer confidence surveys from YouGov/Cebr, BRC-Opinium, Barclays and LSEG/Ipsos have all shown increases over the last month

Survey Methodology

GfK's survey, which dates back to 1974, was based on 2,000 adults polled between July 30 and August 12

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index climbed to –14 in August, up from –17 in July, beating expectations and marking a two-year high.
  • Major‑purchase confidence hit its strongest level since December 2021, while personal finances and economic outlook also improved significantly.
  • Other surveys — from YouGov/Cebr, BRC‑Opinium, Barclays and LSEG/Ipsos — similarly show rising sentiment, supported by summer spending and easing geopolitical pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current level of the UK Consumer Confidence Index?
The GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose to -14 in August from -17 in July.
Which aspect of consumer confidence saw the highest increase?
Confidence in making major purchases rose to its highest level since December 2021.
How was the GfK survey conducted?
The survey polled 2,000 adults in the UK between July 30 and August 12, 2024.
Have other consumer surveys shown similar trends?
Yes, surveys from YouGov/Cebr, BRC-Opinium, Barclays, and LSEG/Ipsos also showed increases in consumer confidence.

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