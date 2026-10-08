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Headlines

Two people injured in attack in Polish school, 15-year old detained, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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headlines Crime Poland Incidents

Two People Injured in Violent Attack at Polish School; Teen Detained

Details of the School Attack Incident

Overview of the Incident

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two adults were injured in an attack "with a sharp object" in a Polish school and a 15-year-old was detained, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on Thursday, adding a janitor was being rescuscitated.

Authorities' Response

Reporting and Investigation

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz;)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred at a vocational school in Ostrołęka on October 8, 2026, involving a 15‑year‑old suspect, which contrasts with earlier reports of a 19‑year‑old attacker on October 7 — highlighting evolving details in the case.
  • Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed the attack injured two adults and a janitor needed resuscitation; previous coverage noted multiple victims including students and teachers, with several in serious condition.
  • Such violent incidents remain rare in Poland schools; similar knife‑based attacks in early October 2026 involved older suspects (e.g., a 19‑year‑old) and varying numbers of injuries, indicating an unusual spike in school violence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Polish school?
Two adults were injured in an attack involving a sharp object at a school in Poland.
Who was detained after the school attack?
A 15-year-old was detained in connection with the attack.
Were there any fatalities in the incident?
As of the report, a janitor was being resuscitated, and two adults were injured, but no fatalities were confirmed.
Which Polish official provided information on the incident?
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski provided details about the attack.

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