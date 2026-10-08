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Germany's Left to start Berlin coalition talks after antisemitism deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Left to start Berlin coalition talks after antisemitism deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Politics Germany Coalitions Antisemitism Government

Germany's Left Party to Start Berlin Coalition Talks After Antisemitism Accord

Coalition Prospects and Antisemitism Safeguards in Berlin

By Emanuele Berro

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Left Party agreed measures on Thursday to address antisemitic incidents, satisfying a key condition set by potential coalition partners and allowing it to begin exploratory talks on Berlin's next state government.

Background: Election Results and Coalition Dynamics

The agreement revives prospects for a three-party coalition between the Left, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens after the Left, a hard-left party represented in Berlin by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged from the September 20 state election as the largest force, with 25.7% of the votes.

The three parties confirmed at a press conference that they would begin exploratory coalition talks immediately.

Political Tensions and the Israel-Gaza Conflict

The breakthrough highlights how tensions over antisemitism and the Israel-Gaza conflict have become a major fault line in German politics, with the SPD and Greens insisting on binding safeguards before entering coalition talks with the Left.

Implications for the Left Party and Federal Politics

A successful coalition could help rehabilitate the Left as a potential governing partner elsewhere in Germany, offering a model for centre-left cooperation at a time when traditional coalition options have become increasingly fragmented.

However, it could also deepen cracks within the struggling federal government, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warning his SPD coalition partners not to enter into government with a party that he argues puts the "non-negotiable principle" of Germany's commitment to Israel up for debate.

Safeguards Against Antisemitism

Allegations and Party Response

The Left's success, displacing Merz's conservative party in the mayor's office, has been overcast by allegations of antisemitism over some members' association with pro-Palestinian protests.

Eralp and other party leaders say they oppose all forms of antisemitism while defending the right to criticise the Israeli government.

Statements from Party Leadership

"Safety means being able to go to school without fear, to wear a kippah, and to speak Hebrew without having to explain yourself," said Kerstin Wolter, co-chair of the Left Party in Berlin, during a joint press conference. "We see the fear felt by Jewish Berliners".

Context: Rise in Antisemitic Incidents

The issue has been particularly significant in Germany amid a rise in antisemitic incidents since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Proposed Measures and Definitions

Under the proposed measures, the state legislature whips of all three parties would deliberate on any antisemitic incidents and expel the accused lawmaker if they reach a consensus; in case of disagreement, experts would be called in to review the case. 

The parties have also agreed to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which has been rejected by some Left Party members who argue that it can conflate criticism of Israel with antisemitism. 

Comparison with AfD Rejected

The prospective coalition partners also rejected any comparison between the Left Party and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which polls indicate as the most popular party in Germany.

Statements on Democratic Values

"The AfD fights against democracy. The AfD talks about deporting millions of people from this country," said Steffen Krach, SPD lead candidate for Berlin. "At its core, the AfD is an anti-democratic party, whereas standing before you here are three democratic parties."

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Miranda Murray, additional reporting by Nicole Moritz, editing by Friederike Heine, Jon Boyle and Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Left Party’s agreement on antisemitism satisfied SPD and Greens’ demand and enabled immediate exploratory coalition talks in Berlin.
  • Key elements include adopting the IHRA definition, affirming Israel’s existence as “unverhandelbar,” and agreeing on parliamentary and expert procedures for antisemitic incidents.
  • A Left–SPD–Green coalition could serve as a model for center‑left cooperation nationally, though it raises tensions with Chancellor Merz and his conservative camp.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany's Left Party starting coalition talks in Berlin?
The Left Party agreed to measures addressing antisemitic incidents, meeting a key condition from the SPD and Greens, enabling the start of coalition negotiations.
What were the antisemitism safeguards agreed upon?
The parties agreed to deliberate any reported antisemitic incidents in the legislature and expel lawmakers by consensus, and adopted the IHRA's definition of antisemitism.
Who are the potential coalition partners in Berlin?
The possible coalition partners are Germany's Left Party, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens.

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