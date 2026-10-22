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Pearson reports accelerating growth, confirms full-year guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Education

Pearson Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Q3 Financial Performance and Outlook

Revenue Growth Highlights

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British education firm Pearson reported stronger growth in the third quarter on Thursday, driven by a step-up in revenue in its Assessment & Qualifications unit, putting it on track to meet its full-year guidance.

Underlying Group Revenue

• Underlying group revenue increased 5% for the first nine months, with growth accelerating to 6% in the third quarter, in line with expectations.

2026 Guidance and Profit Range

• It said it was on track to deliver its 2026 guidance of mid-single digit underlying revenue growth.

Adjusted Operating Profit

• It narrowed its adjusted operating profit range to £650 million - £675 million (previously £640 million - £685 million), at end-2025 exchange rates.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying group revenue grew 5% over nine months, accelerating to 6% in Q3, aligned with expectations.
  • Assessment & Qualifications showed a meaningful uplift, helping drive overall momentum.
  • Pearson narrowed its adjusted operating profit guidance to £650m–£675m, reaffirming its mid‑single‑digit underlying revenue growth target for 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Pearson's underlying revenue growth in Q3?
Pearson reported a 6% underlying revenue growth in the third quarter.
Which Pearson business unit drove the growth?
The Assessment & Qualifications unit drove the stronger revenue growth.
What is Pearson's adjusted operating profit outlook?
Pearson narrowed its adjusted operating profit outlook to £650 million - £675 million.
Is Pearson on track to meet its full-year guidance?
Yes, Pearson confirmed it is on track to meet its full-year and 2026 guidance targets.

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