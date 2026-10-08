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Headlines

Russian liberal politician gets 4 years jail for donation to banned organisation, TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Politics Russia Justice Human Rights

Russian Liberal Politician Sentenced to Four Years for Banned Donation

Details of the Sentencing and Political Context

Background of the Case

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Elena Perepelitsa, a member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party which opposes the war in Ukraine, has been sentenced to four years in a penal colony for donating money to an extremist organisation, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

Related Arrests and Detentions

Perepelitsa was detained in July, eight days after Yabloko's deputy leader Maxim Kruglov was convicted of spreading lies about the Russian army and jailed for seven years.

Impact on Yabloko Party

In August Russia's Supreme Court barred Yabloko from contesting September's parliamentary elections.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Perepelitsa’s sentence follows the June conviction of Yabloko deputy leader Maxim Kruglov, who received seven years for spreading “false information” about the army (investing.com).
  • Russia’s Supreme Court has barred Yabloko—the only officially registered anti‑war party—from contesting the September parliamentary elections (reutersconnect.com).
  • These developments highlight an intensified crackdown on dissenting voices and anti‑war positions ahead of the 2026 State Duma elections (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Elena Perepelitsa?
Elena Perepelitsa is a member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party, sentenced to four years for donating to an extremist organisation.
Why was Elena Perepelitsa sentenced to jail?
She was sentenced to four years in a penal colony for donating money to a banned extremist organisation.
What happened to Yabloko's deputy leader Maxim Kruglov?
Maxim Kruglov was convicted of spreading lies about the Russian army and jailed for seven years.

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