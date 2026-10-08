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Turkey says Russia, Ukraine increasing attacks in Black Sea ahead of winter - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey says Russia, Ukraine increasing attacks in Black Sea ahead of winter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics security Grain Exports

Turkey Warns Russia, Ukraine Escalating Black Sea Attacks Before Winter

Escalating Tensions and Navigational Risks in the Black Sea

By Tuvan Gumrukcu

Turkey's Diplomatic Stance and Calls for Restraint

ANKARA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Intensifying attacks by Russia and Ukraine ahead of the winter are further endangering navigational safety in the Black Sea, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, adding that world powers must not allow the region to be turned into a new front in the war.

NATO member Turkey, which has maintained good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly called on both sides to halt attacks in the Black Sea that have also struck Turkish-flagged and Turkish-owned commercial vessels. Ankara says it is awaiting responses to a proposal it conveyed to Russia and Ukraine aimed at stopping the attacks and ensuring the safe shipment of grain from the region.

Statements from Turkish Officials

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban in Ankara, Fidan said the attacks, which he described as a serious threat to the regional security, were getting worse even as Turkey had already proposed solutions.

Impact on Navigational Safety

"At the moment, both sides are engaged in tremendous attacks to establish some sort of military superiority over each other before we go into winter, and this seriously impacts navigational safety in the Black Sea," Fidan said.

"As regional countries (and) the international community, we must never allow the Black Sea to be turned into a new front for conflict. However, unfortunately as you can see, as the war expands, it is also showing its effects in the Black Sea," he said.

Background: Black Sea Grain Initiative and Recent Developments

Turkey and the United Nations helped to mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 to allow for the safe export of Ukrainian grain amid the war, but Russia withdrew from the agreement the following year, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

Escalation of Attacks on Maritime Infrastructure

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on ships and infrastructure facilitating Russian oil and grain exports since July, ​when Russia intensified its missile and drone strikes on the main Ukrainian grain export hubs of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Presidential Dialogue and Calls for Action

In a late September meeting, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that attacks by Russia and Ukraine on commercial vessels in the Black Sea were inexplicable and steps must ​be taken to stop these.

(Reporting by Tuvan GumrukcuEditing by Humeyra Pamuk)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that escalating Russian and Ukrainian attacks in the Black Sea are posing severe threats to maritime safety and regional security.
  • Turkey and the UN previously brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative (July 2022–July 2023), which facilitated safe Ukrainian grain exports; Russia withdrew in 2023, and no replacement deal has been implemented.
  • International efforts, including Turkey’s newly proposed safe‑passage plan, aim to prevent the Black Sea from becoming an active conflict zone and to protect vital shipping lanes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Turkey warn about recent attacks in the Black Sea?
Turkey warned that intensifying attacks by Russia and Ukraine are endangering navigational safety and increasing regional security risks in the Black Sea.
Why is the Black Sea region important for global trade?
The Black Sea is critical for the shipment of Ukrainian grain, affecting global food supply chains, especially after the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
How has Turkey responded to attacks on commercial vessels?
Turkey proposed solutions to both Russia and Ukraine to stop the attacks and is awaiting their responses to ensure safe shipment of grain.
What role did Turkey play in the Black Sea Grain Initiative?
Turkey, along with the United Nations, helped mediate the Black Sea Grain Initiative to enable safe export of Ukrainian grain during the conflict.
What actions has Ukraine taken against Russian exports in the Black Sea?
Ukraine has increased attacks on ships and infrastructure that facilitate Russian oil and grain exports since July.

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