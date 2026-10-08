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Ex-prince Andrew search warrants quashed after police accept legal error - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-prince Andrew search warrants quashed after police accept legal error

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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UK Police Quash Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Search Warrants over Legal Error

British Police Announce Quashing of Search Warrants

Background of the Search Warrants

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British police on Thursday said that search warrants it was granted to search properties linked to King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were granted incorrectly and must be quashed.

Ongoing Police Investigation

Details of the Allegations

Thames Valley Police said its investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office, which relates to allegations Andrew sent government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, remains ongoing.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Thames Valley Police acknowledged a legal error in securing the search warrants tied to their investigation into allegations Andrew shared government documents with Jeffrey Epstein (apnews.com).
  • Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor has launched a High Court judicial review to challenge the legality of the warrants—marking the first royal to dispute the lawfulness of criminal proceedings since Charles I in 1649 (thedailybeast.com).
  • Despite the quashing of warrants, Thames Valley Police confirmed the probe into alleged misconduct in public office remains ongoing, with the force continuing to assess evidence and collaborate with the DOJ and CPS (thamesvalley.police.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the search warrants against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor quashed?
The search warrants were quashed after police acknowledged they were granted incorrectly due to a legal error.
What is the focus of the ongoing police investigation?
The investigation focuses on allegations of misconduct in public office involving Andrew sending government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.
Which police force is handling the case?
Thames Valley Police is conducting the investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Does the quashing of search warrants end the investigation?
No, the investigation into misconduct in public office remains ongoing despite the quashing of the search warrants.

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