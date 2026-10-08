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Rubio says war in Ukraine is at a dangerous stalemate - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says war in Ukraine is at a dangerous stalemate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Marco Rubio: Ukraine-Russia War at Dangerous Stalemate, Calls for Lasting Settlement

US Efforts and Concerns Over Ukraine-Russia Conflict

By Jonathan Landay

Current State of the War

LISBON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Russia's war in Ukraine is at a dangerous stalemate and the United States will keep working toward a settlement to end the conflict. 

Calls for Negotiated Settlement

"We'd love to see a negotiated settlement to this war that is permanent, enduring, and fair. And that's what we're committed to continuing to do," Rubio told reporters during a visit to Portugal. 

Diplomatic Initiatives

Reviving Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump's administration in recent weeks has sought to revive talks to end the 4-year-old conflict – Europe's bloodiest since World War Two, with Ukrainian negotiators set to visit the US for talks on Friday and Saturday.

Escalation and Broader Risks

Impact of Drone Attacks

Mutual drone attacks by Russia and Ukraine this year have gradually spread across the economy, hitting targets from energy facilities and refineries to ports and vessels carrying oil and grain, e-commerce warehouses and, most recently, data centres.

Potential for Wider Conflict

Regional Security Concerns

Rubio said escalations could spark a wider conflict.

"That escalation could wind up being a sabotage campaign in neighboring countries that are members of NATO," Rubio said, adding that other things "could quickly turn what is a war between two countries into a much broader and far more dangerous regional conflict."

US Commitment to Resolution

"This war needs to end in a negotiated settlement. The sooner, the better. The United States stands ready to facilitate that. We have tried. We will continue to try. But we're also not going to invest in pointless processes if we can't make progress," Rubio added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay in Lisbon; additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; editing by Michelle Nichols and Doina Chiacu)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio described the conflict as a "strategic stalemate"—a dangerous equilibrium that could only end through diplomacy or dangerous escalation.
  • He stressed that Russia demands total control of Donbas, a non‑starter for Ukraine, making a diplomatic settlement "elusive" at present.
  • Rubio reiterated U.S. readiness to facilitate negotiations but warned it will abandon futile processes if they yield no progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Marco Rubio say about the Ukraine war?
Marco Rubio stated that the Ukraine war is at a dangerous stalemate and stressed the need for a permanent, fair negotiated settlement.
Why is the Ukraine war considered a dangerous stalemate?
The war's mutual drone attacks and spread across sectors like energy and data centers could cause regional escalation, according to Rubio.
What role does the US play in resolving the Ukraine conflict?
The United States is working to facilitate negotiations and encourages a peaceful, lasting end to the conflict.
How could the Ukraine war escalate beyond Ukraine and Russia?
Rubio warned that further escalation could involve sabotage in neighboring NATO countries, increasing the risk of a regional conflict.

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