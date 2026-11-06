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Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey says gas pipeline project with Turkish Cypriots can provide power to whole island

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Finance Energy Turkey Cyprus Geopolitics

Turkey's Planned Cyprus Gas Pipeline Could Power the Whole Island

Overview of the Turkey-Cyprus Gas Pipeline Project

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said a planned natural gas pipeline linking Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot community could eventually provide power to the entire ethnically split island.

Pipeline Project Details

Turkey announced a project this year to build a mostly subsea 101-km (63-mile) natural gas pipeline to the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), aiming to supply gas to the community there. It says the pipeline would be built in such a way as to also potentially connect with Europe. 

Regional Energy Cooperation and Disputes

Energy cooperation and maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean have been thorny issues between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus for years. Ankara and Athens have repeatedly traded barbs over hydrocarbon exploration in the region. Turkey also does not recognise the Greek Cypriot government to the south of the island and is the only country to recognise the TRNC. 

Potential for Island-Wide Power and European Connections

Speaking to representatives from international media in Istanbul on Thursday, Bayraktar said the plan was for Turkey to send gas to the island to generate electricity from a gas-fired power plant there and for the TRNC to potentially later sell some of that power to the Greek Cypriot government if the two sides can agree on a after the Turkish Cypriot side can produce its own power.

"If we find some gas or someone else can find some in the eastern Mediterranean, they can use this pipeline with the reverse flow and they can bring the gas to the island and from the island to Turkey and to the European market," he said.

Prospects for Regional Cooperation

Bayraktar added that Ankara was also open to cooperating with Greece on energy.

Historical and Political Context

A Turkish invasion split Cyprus in 1974 after a brief Greece-inspired coup. It still remains divided despite repeated efforts by the United Nations to find a solution to a crisis that has strained Ankara's ties with the European Union.

Diplomatic Stances

Turkey backs a two-state solution, which Greece, Cyprus and the EU reject.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The 101 km (97 km subsea plus 4 km onshore) natural gas pipeline from Anamur to Teknecik is designed for bidirectional flow, enabling supply from Turkey now and potential export from Cyprus later.
  • The pipeline, expected to be operational by 2028, supports Northern Cyprus’s energy security, electrification and reduced reliance on fuel imports.
  • Turkey positions the project as a strategic energy corridor bridging Eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe and expresses openness to broader regional cooperation, including with Greece.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed Turkey-Cyprus gas pipeline project?
The project involves building a 101-km subsea natural gas pipeline from Turkey to Northern Cyprus to supply gas and potentially connect with Europe.
How could the gas pipeline benefit the whole of Cyprus?
The pipeline aims to generate electricity from gas in the north, with the possibility of supplying power to the Greek Cypriot south if agreements are reached.
Does the Turkey-Cyprus gas pipeline have regional significance?
Yes, the pipeline could foster energy cooperation, address regional energy needs, and potentially act as an energy corridor to Europe.
Is Turkey open to energy cooperation with neighboring countries?
Yes, Turkey has stated openness to cooperating with Greece and using the pipeline for potential regional energy integration.

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