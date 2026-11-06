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Trump-backed World Liberty Financial launches WLFI token buyback program - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial launches WLFI token buyback program

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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World Liberty Financial Launches Trump-backed WLFI Token Buyback Program

Overview of the WLFI Token Buyback Initiative

Announcement and Funding Sources

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Trump-backed cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial said on Thursday it was launching a buyback programme for its WLFI governance token, funded by an initial allocation that could include revenue generated from reserves backing its USD1 stablecoin and other sources.

Market Reaction and Token Performance

The announcement comes after the WLFI token came under pressure following the Republican Party's weaker-than-expected performance in this week's US midterm elections.

Recent Price Movements

The token has fallen about 10% since the vote and is down more than 60% so far this year, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Objectives and Strategic Importance

The company said the program is intended to encourage participation in WLFI governance and increase voting power among long-term token holders. It added that token buybacks are intended to become an ongoing part of its strategy.

Governance and Long-term Vision

World Liberty was co-founded in 2024 by President Donald Trump, his three sons and a group of partners. The Trump family owns 38% of World Liberty and makes money through the sale or use of its crypto tokens, the $WLFI governance token and USD1 stablecoin.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • WLFI token dropped ~10% after US midterm election and is down over 60% year‑to‑date per CoinMarketCap.
  • The buyback program, sourced from reserves backing USD1 stablecoin and other funds, aims to boost long‑term governance participation and voting power.
  • World Liberty Financial, founded in 2024 by Trump and associates, sees the buyback as an ongoing strategic tool.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the WLFI token buyback program?
World Liberty Financial is initiating a buyback program for the WLFI governance token to encourage participation and support long-term holders.
Why did World Liberty Financial announce the WLFI buyback?
The buyback was announced after the WLFI token fell 10% post-midterm elections and aims to increase voting power among long-term holders.
How is the WLFI buyback program funded?
The buyback is funded by an initial allocation, possibly including revenue from reserves backing the USD1 stablecoin and other sources.
Who founded World Liberty Financial?
World Liberty Financial was co-founded in 2024 by President Donald Trump, his three sons, and business partners.
What percentage of World Liberty Financial does the Trump family own?
The Trump family owns 38% of World Liberty Financial.

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