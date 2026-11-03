GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Finance

Clariant lags core profit forecast as Iran war weighs, but says the hit is easing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Business Chemicals Earnings

Clariant Core Profit Misses Forecast as Iran War Eases, Outlook Stable

Clariant's Financial Performance and Outlook Amid Middle East Conflict

By Marta Frackowiak and Cian Muenster

Quarterly Results and Market Reaction

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Clariant reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly core profit on Tuesday, sending its shares 2% lower, as volumes in its Catalysts business continued to be hurt by the Iran war.

Impact of Middle East Exposure

The Swiss company is disproportionately affected by the conflict due to the Catalysts unit's large Middle East exposure, CEO Conrad Keijzer told journalists, reiterating his comments from July. The region makes up 10% of Clariant's revenue.

Profit Figures and Analyst Expectations

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 6.5% from a year ago to 151.5 million Swiss francs ($185 million), missing analysts' 159 million franc forecast provided by the company.

Business Segment Performance

Care Chemicals and Adsorbents & Additives

"Care Chemicals and Adsorbents & Additives recorded pricing-led growth, while Catalysts' volumes remained impacted by the Middle East conflict," Keijzer said in the earnings statement.

Catalysts Segment and Supply Chain Disruptions

Clariant has benefited from the Middle East-related supply disruptions less than some European chemical peers, because customers operating at high utilisation rates delayed catalyst refill orders, while some clients remained under force majeure, he added during a press call.

Volume Trends in Catalysts

However, the 1.9% volume drop in Catalysts was much smaller than the 14.2% decline seen in the second quarter.

Demand Recovery and Sector Growth

Demand is slowly recovering, but the rebound remains fragile as growth in sectors such as defence and data centres has yet to translate into a broader recovery in chemicals demand, Keijzer said.

Outlook and Future Expectations

2026 Outlook and Order Book

Clariant maintained its 2026 outlook, citing a strong fourth-quarter order book, particularly in Catalysts, and continued progress on its cost-cutting programme.

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Expectations

Keijzer said fourth-quarter Catalysts revenue should be as strong as last year. "In terms of mix, if we look at the order book right now, it should even be positive relative to the prior year," he added.

Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency

COST SAVINGS ON TRACK

Clariant, whose chemicals are used in production of smartphones and electric vehicles, said it recorded 10 million francs in annualised cost savings in the third quarter.

Year-to-Date Savings and Measures Taken

That brought year-to-date savings to 79 million francs, keeping Clariant on track to reach 90 million francs by the end of 2026. The savings came from job cuts, procurement measures and site rationalisation, which helped offset inflationary pressures.

Impact on Workforce

Chief Financial Officer Oliver Rittgen told journalists that 700 positions were affected by layoffs.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8180 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak and Cian Münster in Gdansk; Editing by Anna Pruchnicka and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Quarterly core EBITDA fell 6.5% to CHF 151.5 million, below the company’s forecast of ~CHF 159 million, dragged by reduced Catalysts volumes amid Middle East instability.
  • Catalysts volumes declined just 1.9% in Q3 compared to a much steeper 14.2% drop in Q2, signaling a fragile recovery in demand tied to the Iran war.
  • Year-to-date cost savings hit CHF 79 million (with CHF 10 million in Q3 alone), putting Clariant on track to meet its CHF 90 million full-year target and maintain 2026 earnings guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Clariant's adjusted EBITDA decrease year-on-year?
Clariant's adjusted EBITDA fell by 6.5% from a year ago to 151.5 million Swiss francs in the third quarter.
Is Clariant seeing improvement in its Catalysts business?
Yes, the volume drop in Catalysts improved to 1.9% in Q3 compared to a 14.2% decline in the previous quarter, showing signs of recovery.
What cost-saving measures is Clariant implementing?
Clariant achieved cost savings through job cuts, procurement measures, and site rationalisation, recording 79 million francs in year-to-date savings.
Did Clariant change its financial outlook for 2026?
No, Clariant maintained its 2026 outlook due to a strong Q4 order book and ongoing cost-cutting progress.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Euro countries to nominate candidates for ECB presidency by Friday

Image for UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

UK regulator warns car finance firms against low-ball redress offers

Image for Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Image for Lonza to buy five US sites from Merck KGaA

Lonza to buy five US sites from Merck KGaA

Image for ECB's Machado warns against softer capital requirements for banks

ECB's Machado warns against softer capital requirements for banks

Image for Asda names former Morrisons boss David Potts as CEO

Asda names former Morrisons boss David Potts as CEO

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 10.3% y/y in October
Image for Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax
Germany's Merz plans further cuts to air traffic tax
Image for Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists
Barclays offers early settlement deals to some UK motorists
Image for Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency
Saudi PIF raises $3 billion from Italy's credit export agency
Image for German retail industry sees higher real growth this year
German retail industry sees higher real growth this year
Image for Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens
Schaeffler to cut jobs, close five plants in Europe as auto sector gloom deepens
Image for Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook
Bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners flags cost pressures, keeps outlook
Image for Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl
Defence firm KNDS launches suicide drone with startup SeaOwl
Image for TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading
TP ICAP's third-quarter revenue rises as market volatility boosts trading
Image for Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion
Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, halt UK fibre expansion
Image for Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK
Drax, Brookfield partner on $27 billion AI data centre in UK
Image for British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand
British insurer Hiscox's nine-month premiums rise on retail demand
View All Finance Posts