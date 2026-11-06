GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Portugal's EDP upgrades recurring profit outlook again after strong earnings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Portugal's EDP upgrades recurring profit outlook again after strong earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Portugal’s EDP Lifts 2023 Recurring Profit Forecast After Robust Growth

EDP’s Financial Performance and Upgraded Forecasts

Recurring Net Profit Guidance Raised

LISBON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility EDP raised its full-year recurring net profit guidance for the third time this year on Friday, to between €1.4 billion and €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion to $1.7 billion) after nine-month recurring net income rose 22%.

EDP had forecast annual recurring net profit of €1.4 billion in July.

2026 Earnings Expectations

It said expectations that 2026 recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization would reach €5.4 billion, above its previous €5.3 billion forecast, underpinned the higher recurring net profit guidance.

Drivers of the Upgraded Guidance

The company said in a statement that its third guidance upgrade this year was driven by "outperforming execution of its business plan across all segments".

Strong Performance Across Business Segments

EDP said on Thursday recurring net profit rose 22% from a year earlier to €1.19 billion in the first nine months, helped by strong earnings from its renewables arm and higher regulatory returns at its Iberian networks business.

EDP Renewables’ Contribution

Subsidiary EDP Renewables, the world's fourth-largest wind power producer, posted nine-month recurring net profit of €439 million, more than double a year earlier, on strong US growth and higher capital gains.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the third upgrade to 2026 recurring net profit guidance—initial forecast was €1.2–€1.3 billion, raised to €1.4 billion in July, now lifted to €1.4–€1.5 billion after strong nine‑month results (live.euronext.com).
  • The upgraded guidance is underpinned by an improved recurring EBITDA expectation of €5.4 billion for 2026 (previously €5.3 billion) (live.euronext.com).
  • EDP Renewables delivered over double the recurring net profit year‑on‑year—€439 million in nine months—driven by U.S. growth, asset rotation gains, and expanded capacity (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EDP upgrade its recurring profit outlook?
EDP upgraded its recurring profit outlook due to strong earnings growth, outperforming its business plan, and robust performance across all segments, especially renewables.
How did EDP's recurring net income perform in the first nine months?
EDP's recurring net income rose 22% in the first nine months compared to the same period a year earlier.
What drove the profit increase at EDP Renewables?
EDP Renewables posted higher profit due to strong US market growth and increased capital gains.
What is EDP's expectation for recurring EBITDA in 2026?
EDP expects its recurring EBITDA to reach €5.4 billion by 2026, up from a previous forecast of €5.3 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

Image for Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Image for Global equity funds post seventh straight week of inflows

Global equity funds post seventh straight week of inflows

Image for Take Five: Tech wreck and roll

Take Five: Tech wreck and roll

Image for Daimler Truck Q3 profit rises 73% as North America demand recovers

Daimler Truck Q3 profit rises 73% as North America demand recovers

Image for UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase
Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase
Image for UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says
UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says
Image for UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump
UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump
Image for Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says
Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says
Image for British Airways owner IAG expects lower capacity in 2026 as fuel costs bite
British Airways owner IAG expects lower capacity in 2026 as fuel costs bite
Image for Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range
Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range
Image for Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas
Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas
Image for Tech selloff wipes out hedge fund gains, prompting risk cuts and layoffs
Tech selloff wipes out hedge fund gains, prompting risk cuts and layoffs
Image for Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer
Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer
Image for Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe
Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe
Image for AI boom turns chip packaging into the next battleground for semiconductors
AI boom turns chip packaging into the next battleground for semiconductors
Image for Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook as digital business gathers pace
Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook as digital business gathers pace
View All Finance Posts