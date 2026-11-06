GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Daimler Truck Q3 profit rises 73% as North America demand recovers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Daimler Truck Q3 profit rises 73% as North America demand recovers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Daimler Truck Records 73% Q3 Profit Jump on North America Demand Recovery

Q3 Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck, one of the world's biggest truckmakers, on Friday reported a 73% increase in its third-quarter operating profit and confirmed its full-year outlook, helped by a recovery in North American truck demand.

Financial Highlights

The company said its adjusted operating profit was €1.12 billion ($1.25 billion), up from €648 million a year ago, and compared with the €1.10 billion forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

CEO Statement

"Our third-quarter performance demonstrates that we are continuing to build momentum across the business," CEO Karin Radstrom said in a statement.

North America as Growth Engine

Daimler Truck's largest division, Trucks North America, was the main driver of the group's performance. The unit's adjusted operating margin rose to 12.1% from 6.4% a year earlier, while operating profit jumped 169% year-on-year to €691 million.

Market Recovery Details

The quarterly earnings were buoyed by a rebound in North American truck sales, adding to evidence that the US heavy-duty truck market is emerging from a prolonged downturn that forced fleets to delay purchases and manufacturers to cut production.

Unit Sales and Industry Comparison

Unit sales in North America rose 51% year-on-year to 45,629. Rival Traton last month also reported a strong growth in North American orders.

Context and Previous Challenges

The result marks a sharp turnaround from the prior-year period, when weak freight activity and uncertainty surrounding US import tariffs weighed on customer demand and truck orders.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted Q3 operating profit rose 73% year‑on‑year to €1.12 billion (consensus: €1.10 billion) (investing.com)
  • Trucks North America segment profit surged 169% to €691 million; margin jumped from 6.4% to 12.1% amid a 51% rise in unit sales to 45,629 vehicles (investing.com)
  • Industrial business free cash flow soared to €974 million from €24 million, while unit sales across the group rose 26% to 91,260 and industrial return on sales improved to 9.1% (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Daimler Truck's Q3 2023 operating profit?
Daimler Truck reported an adjusted Q3 operating profit of €1.12 billion, up from €648 million a year ago.
What drove the profit increase for Daimler Truck in Q3?
The profit surge was mainly driven by a strong recovery in North American truck demand and improved performance in the Trucks North America division.
How did unit sales in North America change year-on-year?
Unit sales of Daimler trucks in North America increased by 51% year-on-year to 45,629 units.
What was the operating margin for Trucks North America division?
The Trucks North America division's adjusted operating margin rose to 12.1% from 6.4% a year earlier.
How did Daimler Truck's performance compare to previous quarters?
Daimler Truck marked a sharp turnaround from the prior-year period, overcoming weak freight activity and uncertainty around US import tariffs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

France to order long-range naval cruise missile from MBDA

Image for Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Germany's Uniper sets dividend policy ahead of possible IPO

Image for Global equity funds post seventh straight week of inflows

Global equity funds post seventh straight week of inflows

Image for Take Five: Tech wreck and roll

Take Five: Tech wreck and roll

Image for Portugal's EDP upgrades recurring profit outlook again after strong earnings

Portugal's EDP upgrades recurring profit outlook again after strong earnings

Image for UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

UK's MJ Gleeson flags weaker first half as buyers await homebuyer scheme

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase
Airbus delivers 621 aircraft in January-October, a 6% increase
Image for UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says
UK house prices post biggest annual fall since October 2023, Lloyds says
Image for UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump
UK's Rightmove sees 2027 revenue growth similar to 2026 due to homebuilding slump
Image for Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says
Italy antitrust tells Intesa to shed a few more MPS branches for deal approval, report says
Image for British Airways owner IAG expects lower capacity in 2026 as fuel costs bite
British Airways owner IAG expects lower capacity in 2026 as fuel costs bite
Image for Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range
Amadeus meets profit expectations, reiterates 2026 guidance at lower end of range
Image for Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas
Martine Rose appointed Balenciaga creative director as Kering seeks fresh ideas
Image for Tech selloff wipes out hedge fund gains, prompting risk cuts and layoffs
Tech selloff wipes out hedge fund gains, prompting risk cuts and layoffs
Image for Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer
Monte dei Paschi's profit beats forecasts as Intesa prepares to launch offer
Image for Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe
Aperam posts earnings miss on weak seasonal demand in Europe
Image for AI boom turns chip packaging into the next battleground for semiconductors
AI boom turns chip packaging into the next battleground for semiconductors
Image for Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook as digital business gathers pace
Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook as digital business gathers pace
View All Finance Posts