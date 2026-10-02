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Swiss bank Julius Baer announces $723 million share buyback program - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss bank Julius Baer announces $723 million share buyback program

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Swiss Bank Julius Baer Unveils $723 Million Share Buyback Program

Julius Baer Announces Major Share Buyback Initiative

Details of the Buyback Program

ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Julius Baer on Friday announced a share buyback program of up to 600 million Swiss francs ($723 million), days after Swiss regulator FINMA concluded enforcement proceedings against the Swiss private bank.

Timeline and Execution

The share buyback program is expected to launch in the coming weeks and be completed within one year, the bank said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8296 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • The CHF 600 million buyback (~$723 million) signals confidence from Julius Baer’s management following regulatory closure.
  • FINMA concluded its fifth enforcement proceeding against the bank on 29 September 2026, targeting serious breaches in private‑debt lending, risk management and anti‑money‑laundering controls, including write-downs of CHF 586 million and confiscation of CHF 10 million in illicit profits.
  • Julius Baer’s strong capital position (CET 1 ratio of 18.5% as of June 2026) enables this capital return, while FINMA continues to monitor compliance and culture improvements.
  • The program underscores a strategic shift: after halting private‑debt business and enhancing governance, the bank now rewards shareholders while keeping regulatory oversight in place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Julius Baer announce regarding its shares?
Julius Baer announced a share buyback program of up to 600 million Swiss francs ($723 million).
When is the Julius Baer share buyback program expected to start and end?
The share buyback program is expected to launch in the coming weeks and be completed within one year.
What recent development occurred with Swiss regulator FINMA and Julius Baer?
Swiss regulator FINMA recently concluded enforcement proceedings against Julius Baer.
What is the exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The exchange rate given is $1 = 0.8296 Swiss francs.

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