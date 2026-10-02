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Morning Bid: Can Treasuries rally for a second day? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Can Treasuries rally for a second day?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Treasury Yields Test New Highs: Can Bonds Rally After Historic Surge?

Market Reactions and Economic Indicators

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

Recent Treasury Yield Movements

It's probably not much of a surprise that Treasury yields hit 24-year highs of 5.34% on the first trading day of October after their steepest quarterly rise in 32 years. The bond rout, however, did tempt some buyers back into the market, with yields between 5.25% and 5.35% proving attractive for long-term value.

Can Bonds Sustain a Rally?

The big question here is whether bonds can rally for a second day. The last time they managed a two-day rebound was a month ago, and it soon fizzled. Since late August the trend in yields has had only one direction, and that is up.

Yields are creeping higher again in Asia, with the 10-year yield climbing 2 basis points to 5.2470%, leaving everything resting on the September payrolls report.

Key Economic Data to Watch

US Payrolls and Unemployment

Forecasts point to a solid 90,000 payroll gain, though forecasts range all the way from 35,000 to 180,000 so there's plenty of room for surprise. Unemployment in the US is holding at 4.1%, though some analysts reckon there's a risk of 4.0% given the workforce is growing slowly and the participation rate is soft.

Wage Growth and Inflation Signals

Another telling number may be average hourly earnings, which should give a sense of the cost pressures in the labour market. The ISM factory survey already showed a huge jump in the prices paid component.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

That's why markets are still expecting a second rate rise from the Fed by the end of the year, even as the probability for October has dwindled to just 25%. Two top Fed officials this week said they wanted to see more data before deciding on the next move, but make no mistake, the next move will be up.

Global Market Dynamics

European Market Reactions

The overnight rally in Treasuries may have owed something to the rout in European markets where France's much anticipated budget failed to soothe investor angst over its fiscal trajectory. The French-German yield spread blew out past 140 basis points, the widest since 2012, and investors dumped the euro.

The single currency slid 1.3% against the Swiss franc, its worst day since April 2025, giving up a chunk of last quarter's 2.5% gain and unwinding what had been a crowded carry trade.

EU inflation data poses a challenge for bonds with talk it could come in on the high side.

The Dollar and Global Currencies

All roads lead back to the dollar, however, which is hovering near the highest level in 17 months on the back of euro weakness. It's set for a third weekly rise of 1.1%, rediscovering its mojo after the debasement scare earlier this year.

Equities and Commodities Overview

Asian shares were mostly lower and European bourses bracing for a weaker open, with pan-region stock futures down 0.1%. Nasdaq futures, however, rallied 0.4%.

Heading into the weekend, Brent is holding firm around $102 as the US was reportedly sending more troops and another carrier to the Middle East. China also suspended oil product exports, stoking fears that global shortages of diesel and jet fuel could worsen.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

-- Euro zone flash CPI data for September

-- US nonfarm payrolls report for September

Key Takeaways

  • 10‑year U.S. Treasury yields spiked to about 5.34%, the highest since April 2002, before pulling back amid buyer interest in long-term bonds (finance.yahoo.com).
  • France–Germany 10‑year yield spread has ballooned to levels near or above 130 basis points, hitting its widest since 2012 amid fiscal concerns in Paris (lemonde.fr).
  • The dollar is trading near a 17‑month high on the back of the bond market rout and euro weakness, while markets focus on upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls and euro‑zone flash CPI for further direction (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Treasury yields reach 24-year highs?
Treasury yields surged due to their steepest quarterly rise in 32 years, driven by market expectations of higher interest rates and economic uncertainty.
What could influence a second Treasury bond rally?
Market reactions to US payrolls data, Federal Reserve rate expectations, and developments in Europe and Asia could determine if bonds rally again.
How are global markets responding to US bond trends?
Global markets are cautious, with Asian shares mostly lower, European stocks bracing for weak openings, and the US dollar strengthening.
Why is the euro under pressure against the dollar and Swiss franc?
Investor anxiety over France’s budget and Europe’s fiscal outlook caused the euro to weaken, leading to sharp drops against the Swiss franc and the US dollar.
What role does US payrolls data play in bond markets?
US payrolls data is closely watched as it influences Federal Reserve interest rate decisions and market sentiment regarding economic strength.

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