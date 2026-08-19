Milrem's Military Vehicle Deliveries to Ukraine Unaffected by Sabotage Attempt

Overview of the Sabotage Attempt and Its Impact

Details of the Suspected Sabotage Attack

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A suspected sabotage attack at a building used by Estonian defence contractor Milrem Robotics has not disrupted the company's deliveries of robotic military vehicles to Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Investigation and Suspected Involvement

Estonian authorities are investigating whether Russia was behind the suspected arson attack at the Tallinn site, with Prime Minister Kristen Michal saying possible Russian involvement is among the lines of inquiry.

Suspects have been identified, but investigators have not established responsibility.

Milrem's Response and Ongoing Operations

Company Statement on Deliveries

"Nothing really disturbs our deliveries this year or next year," Milrem Chief Executive Kuldar Väärsi told Reuters.

Milrem's Role in Ukraine

Milrem is one of only two foreign suppliers with unmanned ground vehicle fleets in active service in Ukraine, according to Väärsi, and expects to have more than 200 robotic systems deployed in the country by the end of this year.

Production and Supply Chain Status

The incident has not affected the company's production, supply chain or delivery schedules at a time when European governments are seeking to expand defence manufacturing and sustain military support for Ukraine, he said.

Context of Broader Hybrid Operations

The case is the latest in a series of suspected Russian hybrid operations targeting infrastructure, logistics networks and military-related businesses across Europe linked to support for Ukraine.

Russia's Response

Russia has repeatedly denied Western allegations of sabotage and other hybrid activities in Europe.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Matt Scuffham)