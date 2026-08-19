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Finance

Suspected sabotage attack fails to disrupt Milrem deliveries to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Defence Ukraine Supply Chain

Milrem's Military Vehicle Deliveries to Ukraine Unaffected by Sabotage Attempt

Overview of the Sabotage Attempt and Its Impact

Details of the Suspected Sabotage Attack

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A suspected sabotage attack at a building used by Estonian defence contractor Milrem Robotics has not disrupted the company's deliveries of robotic military vehicles to Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Investigation and Suspected Involvement

Estonian authorities are investigating whether Russia was behind the suspected arson attack at the Tallinn site, with Prime Minister Kristen Michal saying possible Russian involvement is among the lines of inquiry.

Suspects have been identified, but investigators have not established responsibility.

Milrem's Response and Ongoing Operations

Company Statement on Deliveries

"Nothing really disturbs our deliveries this year or next year," Milrem Chief Executive Kuldar Väärsi told Reuters.

Milrem's Role in Ukraine

Milrem is one of only two foreign suppliers with unmanned ground vehicle fleets in active service in Ukraine, according to Väärsi, and expects to have more than 200 robotic systems deployed in the country by the end of this year.

Production and Supply Chain Status

The incident has not affected the company's production, supply chain or delivery schedules at a time when European governments are seeking to expand defence manufacturing and sustain military support for Ukraine, he said.

Context of Broader Hybrid Operations

The case is the latest in a series of suspected Russian hybrid operations targeting infrastructure, logistics networks and military-related businesses across Europe linked to support for Ukraine.

Russia's Response

Russia has repeatedly denied Western allegations of sabotage and other hybrid activities in Europe.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Despite the suspected sabotage, Milrem Robotics’ production and delivery schedule remains unaffected, with CEO Kuldar Väärsi confirming uninterrupted operations.
  • Milrem is one of only two foreign suppliers providing unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine and anticipates over 200 deployed systems by year‑end.
  • The suspected attack is part of a broader pattern of Russian hybrid warfare targeting European infrastructure, logistics, and defence-related industries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the suspected sabotage attack at Milrem's building disrupt deliveries to Ukraine?
No, the suspected sabotage attack did not disrupt Milrem's deliveries of robotic military vehicles to Ukraine.
Who is suspected to be behind the sabotage at Milrem Robotics?
Estonian authorities are investigating possible Russian involvement in the suspected sabotage attack.
How many robotic systems does Milrem expect to deploy in Ukraine by year-end?
Milrem expects to have more than 200 robotic systems deployed in Ukraine by the end of this year.
Has Milrem's supply chain or delivery schedule been affected by the incident?
No, Milrem's production, supply chain, and delivery schedules remain unaffected by the incident.
What actions are European governments taking in response to incidents like this?
European governments are seeking to expand defence manufacturing and sustain military support for Ukraine.

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