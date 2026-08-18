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Stocks slide, yields elevated as Mideast conflict fears grow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stocks slide, yields elevated as Mideast conflict fears grow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Stocks Slide and US Bond Yields Stay High as Middle East Conflict Fears Grow

Market Reactions to Middle East Conflict and High Bond Yields

By Karen Brettell and Niket Nishant

US Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields eased slightly on Tuesday, though longer-dated yields remained near multi-year highs after the 30-year Treasury yield earlier touched a level not seen since 2007. The move came as fears of an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation worries and weighed on stocks.

Oil Prices and Global Economic Impact

Oil prices were in positive territory for the third consecutive day, with Brent crude hitting its highest since late last month after the latest signals from Washington and Tehran crushed hopes of an imminent end to the conflict. U.S. crude rose 0.3% to $84.75 a barrel and Brent fell to $90.79 per barrel, down 0.09% on the day.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Yields have risen despite a recent run of soft U.S. economic data easing concerns about an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. Traders now see just a 31% chance of a hike at the Fed's September meeting, but see 68% odds of an increase by December.

A resurgence in inflation could renew expectations for a faster pace of rate hikes.

Expert Insights on Market Adjustments

"If things unravel and the conflict escalates, a mid-cycle adjustment would be necessary," said George Bory, chief investment strategist for fixed income at Allspring Global Investments.

The costs of the ongoing Iran conflict are also adding to fears over the U.S. fiscal trajectory.

Global Bond Markets and Shifting Capital

The yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond was last down 1.57 basis points at 5.2943% after reaching 5.3371%, the highest since 2007. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell 1.2 basis points to 4.712% and got to 4.7478%, the highest since January 2025. [US/]

The rise in U.S. yields coincided with Japanese government bond yields climbing to 30-year highs, raising concerns among analysts that as Japanese yields become more attractive, domestic investors — particularly pension funds and insurance companies — could begin shifting capital out of U.S. debt and into Japanese bonds.

Such a shift would add further upward pressure on Treasury yields. Japan's 10-year bond yield was hovering just below the 3% threshold for the first time since the mid-1990s, while euro zone bond yields also sat near multi-year highs.

Stock Market Performance and Investor Sentiment

Wall Street and Global Indexes

MARKETS TURN CAUTIOUS

Wall Street's major indexes slid to roughly two-week lows on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight technology stocks that are especially sensitive to moves in Treasury yields.

Investor Reactions to High Yields

"The yields are troubling people because it portends a tighter environment and it's going to be more expensive to borrow money," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. "Especially in this whole AI thing where time to pay it back is uncertain. It makes for a nervous investor environment."

Elevated yields tend to weigh on equities by making stocks relatively less attractive to investors, and by raising borrowing costs for capital-intensive companies pouring money into AI infrastructure.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.12% and the S&P 500 was down 0.49%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.43% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.55%.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, hit its highest in more than a week.

Upcoming Federal Reserve Events

Investors are now turning their attention to Wednesday's release of the Fed's latest policy meeting minutes, as well as next week's Jackson Hole symposium, which will be closely watched for clues on how policymakers are interpreting recent economic data.

"Given the reduced information content of the FOMC's policy statement and Fed chair (Kevin) Warsh's press conferences, the minutes from the FOMC meetings arguably have become more important in conveying the balance of views among policymakers," said Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

The Federal Open Market Committee is the Fed's interest-rate-setting body.

Currency and Commodity Movements

Dollar Index and Euro Performance

In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.02% to 99.56, with the euro up 0.04% at $1.1584.

Gold Prices

Spot gold fell 0.49% to $4,393.61 an ounce.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell, Shashwat Chauhan, Purvi Agarwal, Niket Nishant and Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Sonali Paul, Clarence Fernandez, Muralikumar Anantharaman, Gareth Jones, Sharon Singleton and Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. 30‑year Treasury yield reached levels around 5.30%, the highest since 2007, as bond markets reacted to geopolitical uncertainty. (reddit.com)
  • Brent crude oil edged up to about $90.87, its strongest point in over two weeks amid mounting Middle East conflict concerns. (apnews.com)
  • Market expectations for a Fed rate hike in September have cooled — odds fell below 40% following a weak July jobs report — but a rate increase by December remains significantly priced in. (kiplinger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US Treasury yields elevated?
US Treasury yields remain high due to persistent inflation fears and concerns over escalating Middle East conflict impacting the global economy.
How is the Middle East conflict affecting financial markets?
Rising tension in the Middle East is stoking inflation worries, raising oil prices, and causing stock markets and bond yields to fluctuate.
What is the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes?
Traders see a low chance of a rate hike in September but expect increased odds of a hike by December, especially if inflation resurges.
How are global bond yields changing?
US, Japanese, and Eurozone bond yields are near multi-year highs, with Japanese yields drawing potential capital away from US bonds.
How did the US stock indexes perform amid these concerns?
The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.06%, the Dow Jones dipped 0.12%, and the S&P 500 dropped 0.49% as yields and market caution impacted equities.

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