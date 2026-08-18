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Apple changes fees for alternative app stores in EU - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple changes fees for alternative app stores in EU

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Apple Lowers EU App Store Fees with New 5% Alternative Channel Commission

By Supantha Mukherjee

Apple's Response to EU Digital Markets Act and Fee Changes

New Commission Structure for Alternative App Distribution

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Apple said on Tuesday it will charge a 5% commission on digital transactions in apps distributed outside its App Store, replacing a more complex system as it seeks to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act. 

Background: EU Antitrust Actions and Previous App Store Rules

The company last year changed App Store rules and fees in the EU after the bloc's antitrust regulators ordered it to remove commercial barriers that they said hindered developers from directing customers outside the store.

The regulators criticised Apple's conditions, including a new Core Technology Fee, saying they discouraged developers from using alternative app distribution channels on its iOS mobile operating system.

Commission Rates for Different Payment Processing Options

Apple said on Tuesday that App Store apps using alternative payment processing will face a 20% commission, although fees could fall to 10% under its small business programme.

For apps distributed through alternative app marketplaces or the web, Apple will charge a 5% Core Technology Commission. 

Elimination of Previous Fees and Implementation Timeline

The new terms eliminate the initial acquisition fee and store services fee charged under the previous system.

The changes, effective October 1, will resolve disagreements with the EU and the European Commission over these issues, Apple said.

Reactions and Global Context

EU Commission's Response

The Commission said it welcomed Apple's changes, and will monitor their implementation.

Comparison with Other Markets and Ongoing Litigation

Apple will introduce a single set of terms for developers operating in the EU that are similar to the commission-based terms it offers in markets such as Japan and Brazil, the company said.

Japan and Brazil have sought to open up Apple's App Store business model, under which developers have long paid commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases of digital goods and services. Apple is still litigating over what it can charge developers in the United States.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple simplifies EU fee structure under the Digital Markets Act by replacing the Core Technology Fee, acquisition fee, and store services fee with a 5% Core Technology Commission for alternative distribution—effective October 1 2026 (developer.apple.com)
  • App Store apps using external payment processing face a 20% commission, reducible to 10% under Apple’s Small Business Program—new terms aim to resolve EU disputes (developer.apple.com)
  • European Commission welcomes the changes and will monitor Apple’s implementation as part of its compliance with the EU Digital Markets Act—Apple aligns EU terms with those in Japan and Brazil (developer.apple.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new commission Apple will charge for EU apps distributed outside the App Store?
Apple will charge a 5% commission on digital transactions for apps distributed outside its App Store in the EU.
When will Apple's new EU app store fee changes take effect?
The new fees and terms will take effect on October 1.
How does Apple's new policy comply with the Digital Markets Act?
Apple's new policy removes previous commercial barriers and simplifies fees, complying with the EU's Digital Markets Act.
Will developers still need to pay commissions on alternative payment processing?
Yes, apps using alternative payment processing will face a 20% commission, or 10% under Apple's small business programme.
What are the international implications of Apple's commission changes?
Apple will introduce similar commission-based terms in the EU as used in markets such as Japan and Brazil.

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