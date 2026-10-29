GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
SocGen reports Q3 profit rise of 24% as investment bank rebounds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

SocGen reports Q3 profit rise of 24% as investment bank rebounds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Societe Generale Q3 Profit Rises 24% on Strong Equities Trading and Retail Gains

Societe Generale Outperforms Expectations in Q3 2024

By Mateusz Rabiega

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale reported higher-than-expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as soaring equities trading offset a sharp decline in fixed income and its retail bank benefited from higher lending income.

Financial Performance Highlights

Group net income rose to €1.89 billion ($2.10 billion), up 24% from a year earlier, ahead of the €1.65 billion median of analysts estimates polled by the bank.

Revenues came in beyond expectations, growing 8% on the year to €7.17 billion.

Investment Banking and Trading Revenues

After three consecutive quarters of disappointing trading revenues, SocGen's investment bank saw sales rise 13% in the three months to end-September - a welcome boost for CEO Slawomir Krupa as he seeks to extend one of Europe's most closely watched bids to turn around a lender dogged for years by high costs and weak profitability.

Strategic Initiatives and Expense Management

France's second-biggest listed bank last month lifted its key medium-term financial targets and vowed further expense cutting, in the second of Krupa's three-year strategy reviews since taking over in 2023.

SocGen is the latest of a flurry of European banks including rival BNP Paribas to report this week, with most lenders beating forecasts and helping ease investor concerns that a years-long profit boom for the region's banks is losing steam.

SocGen said costs in the most recent quarter edged up slightly to €4.1 billion, roughly €100 million more than forecast, mainly due to bonuses at its investment banking unit.

Equities Trading and Retail Banking Performance

Equity Trading Offsets Fixed Income Slump

SocGen's trading arm enjoyed record-high equity sales, which soared 46%, close to BNP's 50%.

By contrast, fixed income revenue plummeted 21% year-on-year, worse than a 3% decline at Deutsche Bank and a 5% drop at Wall Street rivals.

Retail Banking Revenue Growth

SocGen's retail business reported an 11% rise in revenue as net interest income increased.

Market Context and Share Performance

European banking shares have fallen sharply in the past month as soaring euro zone sovereign yields - especially in France - raise worries about lenders' exposure to a bond market selloff.

SocGen shares, one of the industry's best performers in recent years, are down 10% year to date and have fallen 26% since August, when they hit near 19-year highs.

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net income: €1.89 billion (+24% YoY), beating €1.65 billion median estimate
  • Investment bank equities trading up 46%, offsetting a 21% plunge in fixed‑income revenue
  • Retail lending income up, while costs edged higher due to investment banking bonuses, and SocGen lifts medium‑term targets amid European peer profit strength

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Societe Generale's Q3 net profit rise in 2023?
Societe Generale's Q3 net profit rose by 24% year-on-year to €1.89 billion.
What contributed to SocGen's stronger than expected Q3 results?
The strong Q3 results were driven by soaring equities trading and increased net interest income in its retail bank.
How did SocGen's investment bank perform in Q3 2023?
SocGen's investment bank saw a 13% rise in sales, largely thanks to record-high equity sales, despite a decline in fixed income revenue.
What strategy is SocGen's CEO focused on?
CEO Slawomir Krupa is focused on cost cutting and improving profitability as part of a three-year turnaround strategy.
How did SocGen's shares perform recently?
SocGen's shares are down 10% year to date and have fallen 26% since August, despite hitting near 19-year highs earlier.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: In the AI alphabet, cash is king

Morning Bid: In the AI alphabet, cash is king

Image for Sabadell's Q3 underlying net profit up 18%, supported by lending income

Sabadell's Q3 underlying net profit up 18%, supported by lending income

Image for Flexible wage deals can boost competitiveness, protect jobs, study says

Flexible wage deals can boost competitiveness, protect jobs, study says

Image for Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom

Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom

Image for Asian shares fall as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower

Asian shares fall as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower

Image for DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to train latest models, The Information reports

DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to train latest models, The Information reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ING unveils €1.65 billion buyback despite profit miss
ING unveils €1.65 billion buyback despite profit miss
Image for Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise
Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise
Image for Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks
Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks
Image for Renault reports slight growth in third-quarter revenue
Renault reports slight growth in third-quarter revenue
Image for Amundi's Q3 net inflows shrink after loss of Indian mandate
Amundi's Q3 net inflows shrink after loss of Indian mandate
Image for AB Foods' Primark split hinges on sales recovery, sugar turnaround
AB Foods' Primark split hinges on sales recovery, sugar turnaround
Image for Euro steady before ECB decision, dollar holds ground as Fed stands pat
Euro steady before ECB decision, dollar holds ground as Fed stands pat
Image for Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns
Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns
Image for Oil prices fall as peace hopes offset fears of growing Middle East conflict
Oil prices fall as peace hopes offset fears of growing Middle East conflict
Image for Exclusive-Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump’s Truth Social for faster access to president’s posts, sources say
Exclusive-Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump’s Truth Social for faster access to president’s posts, sources say
Image for EU energy ministers to discuss soaring fuel prices as winter looms
EU energy ministers to discuss soaring fuel prices as winter looms
Image for UK vehicle production rises sharply in September against cyber-hit comparison
UK vehicle production rises sharply in September against cyber-hit comparison
View All Finance Posts