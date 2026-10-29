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Flexible wage deals can boost competitiveness, protect jobs, study says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Flexible wage deals can boost competitiveness, protect jobs, study says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Study: Flexible Wage Agreements Can Improve Competitiveness and Protect Jobs

Impact of Flexible Wage Agreements on Competitiveness and Employment

Key Findings from the Rockwool Foundation Berlin Study

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Greater flexibility in collective wage agreements can strengthen competitiveness and protect jobs, but only if workers retain effective safeguards, according to a study by the Rockwool Foundation Berlin seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Germany's Approach to Wage Flexibility

• Germany expanded clauses allowing firms - with employee representatives' consent - to depart from sector-wide agreements on pay, hours and other terms from the mid-1990s.

• The share of manufacturing agreements containing such provisions rose from less than 5% in 1995 to around 60% by 2004.

• "Wage restraint resulting from increased flexibility already contributed to Germany's improved competitiveness after 1995," says co-author Christian Dustmann, director of RFBerlin.

Italy's Experience with Rigid Bargaining Systems

• In Italy, a more rigid bargaining system encouraged some companies to leave employer associations or sign agreements with smaller unions. That reduced wages by between 2% and 3% and lifted the likelihood of workers staying employed by 3 to 4 percentage points.

Regional Differences in Italy

• There were regional differences: in the more productive north, the fall in wages went hand in hand with greater employment stability. In the south, where employers have greater market power, the wage losses were greater – without any gain in job security.

Balancing Flexibility with Worker Protection

• “The challenge, therefore, is not simply to make wage-setting more flexible, but to combine this with effective wage protection for workers,” said Dustmann.

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • In Germany, opening clauses in manufacturing-sector agreements surged from under 5% in 1995 to around 60% by 2004, helping bolster competitiveness. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • In Italy, firms opting out of rigid national contracts saw 2–3% lower wages but 3–4 percentage point higher worker retention, with northern regions gaining both pay and stability, unlike the south. (nber.org)
  • The study underscores that flexibility must be paired with effective wage protections to ensure both competitiveness and worker security. (rfberlin.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How can flexible wage agreements improve competitiveness?
Flexible wage agreements allow firms to adjust pay and work terms, supporting competitiveness by enabling quicker responses to market changes.
What safeguards are recommended for workers under flexible wage deals?
The study emphasizes combining wage flexibility with effective protection to prevent wage losses and job insecurity for workers.
How did wage flexibility impact Germany's economy?
Wage restraint from flexible agreements contributed to Germany’s improved competitiveness after 1995, according to the study.
What regional differences were found in Italy regarding wage flexibility?
In northern Italy, wage flexibility led to higher employment stability, while in the south, greater wage losses occurred without job security gains.
When did Germany expand flexible wage clauses in manufacturing?
Germany expanded flexible wage clauses from the mid-1990s, with usage rising from less than 5% in 1995 to around 60% by 2004.

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