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Asian shares fall as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian shares fall as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Asian Shares Drop as Alphabet Earnings Miss Pressures Wall St Futures

Market Reactions and Key Financial Events

By Stella Qiu

Mixed Responses to AI-Related Earnings

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Thursday as AI-related earnings announcements prompted wildly mixed responses, raising the stakes for Amazon and Intel results due later in the day.

Alphabet and Microsoft: Contrasting Outcomes

Hefty cash burn from Alphabet sent its shares 10% lower in after-hours trading, wiping nearly $400 billion off its market value. That drove Nasdaq futures 1% lower. Microsoft, by contrast, beat forecasts with better-than-expected cash flows that lifted its shares by 3%.

Federal Reserve Decision and Market Impact

Overnight, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as widely expected, but two committee members voted for a hike. Chair Kevin Warsh struck a more confident note on the inflation outlook during his press conference, sparking a rally in Treasuries.

Asian Corporate Earnings and Market Movements

Samsung Electronics and Regional Indexes

However, the bigger test came from earnings. Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its operating profit rose nearly ninefold to a record high in the third quarter, driven by robust demand for AI chips. Its shares still slid more than 4% and dragged the broader KOSPI index down 2.6% after a nearly 7% surge a day earlier.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei trimmed gains to be up 0.3%.

Mainland China's blue chips fell 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2%.

Expert Commentary on AI and Earnings

"The reason why Alphabet is down is because their traditional revenue service of ad generation has been impacted by the very thing which is the AI boom. So it's causing a mix of results for Google," said Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments at VanEck.

"Both of Alphabet and Microsoft confirmed that the AI revenue generation is still solid. We saw that through the data center growth, the cloud services. So that part of the business is solid, which then flows into a lot of the information coming out of Asia with SK Hynix yesterday as well in Korea."

SK Hynix Performance

Shares of SK Hynix rose 1.3% after jumping 11% a day earlier on strong earnings.

Central Bank Developments and Global Markets

US Federal Reserve and Inflation Outlook

CENTRAL BANK FEST CONTINUES

After the Fed held interest rates steady, all eyes are on US Personal Consumption Expenditures data for September, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation. Forecasts are centred on a 0.3% monthly rise in the core measure, picking up from a 0.2% gain the previous month.

Markets are still 80% priced for a rate rise in December despite dovish comments from Warsh, which led to a steepening of the Treasury yield curve. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 6 basis points overnight and was last flat at 4.6933%.

"The dissenting votes to hike rates at today’s meeting could be interpreted as being not about whether the Fed hikes again, but when," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"With policy tightening already being priced in, this implies that yields will remain range-bound unless there is a clearer signal for more aggressive policy tightening or a pivot to cuts," he said.

Other Central Banks and Currency Markets

The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in more than three years and warned of further increases. The European Central Bank is, however, expected to hold interest rates steady later on Thursday.

In the currency markets, the dollar was steady against its major peers after a 0.2% dip overnight. The kiwi was nursing heavy losses at $0.5626, having slid 1% overnight as its central bank shocked markets by leaving interest rates steady on Wednesday.

Commodities Market Update

Brent crude futures fell 0.4% on Thursday to $114.91 a barrel after the Wall Street Journal reported US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei in an effort to revive peace negotiations.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet’s results disappointed despite Google Cloud strength; massive capital spending and negative free cash flow raised investor concerns
  • Samsung Electronics delivered a near ninefold surge in Q3 operating profit (~₩107.4 trillion or ~$80 billion), led by booming AI memory demand
  • Federal Reserve held rates steady with two dissenters favoring a hike; markets await US PCE inflation data amid policy ambiguity

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares fall on Thursday?
Asian shares declined as Alphabet's earnings miss triggered a drop in Wall Street futures and mixed responses to AI-related results.
How did Alphabet’s earnings affect the markets?
Alphabet's earnings miss led to a 10% drop in its shares after-hours, wiping nearly $400 billion off its market cap and dragging Nasdaq futures lower.
What was the impact of Samsung Electronics' earnings?
Despite a record-high operating profit driven by AI chip demand, Samsung shares fell more than 4%, pulling down the KOSPI index.
What was the Federal Reserve's latest action?
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as expected, with some dissenters pushing for a rate hike, impacting bond yields.
Which other central banks made notable moves?
The Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while the European Central Bank was expected to hold rates steady.

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