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Morning Bid: In the AI alphabet, cash is king

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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AI, Big Tech Earnings, and Fed Moves Reshape Global Finance Markets

Market Movements and Key Financial Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Tech Sector Volatility and Hyperscaler Impact

The story so far in Asia has featured hyperscalers and Fed Chair Warsh, the former slugging tech shares and the latter boosting bonds. 

Alphabet's Earnings Miss and Market Reaction

Alphabet is the villain of the piece as its shares shed 10% after hours, or a cool $396 billion in market value. Revenues came in line but net income missed as did EPS, though that was in part due to paper losses on stock holdings (looking at you SpaceX). Investors seemed particularly spooked by a negative cash flow of $9 billion as capex surges, and analysts suspect this quarter will be even worse.

Microsoft's Positive Cash Flow and Share Performance

Microsoft, on the other hand, generated almost $19 billion in free cash flow, helping lift its shares 2.9% after hours as the market rewarded those able to fund their own capex.

Broader Tech Market Sentiment

The Alphabet miss has dominated in Asia with Nasdaq futures down more than 1% and tensions running high before Amazon and Intel report later in the session. 

Samsung's Earnings and Shareholder Return Program

Samsung hasn't helped as its stock slid 5% despite breaking earnings records for everything and pledging a shareholder return program of up to 110 trillion won, which is getting up to "googol"-like numbers. Huge hyperscaler capex is clearly great for equipment makers such as Samsung, but only as long as the hyperscalers can afford, and fund, that capex. 

Federal Reserve Policy and Market Response

As for Warsh, markets took his press conference as dovish overall. There was much talk of how the Fed's "monetary medicine" was working, and how good he felt about inflation and how the economy was neither too hot nor too cold. All of which saw 2-year yields drop about 6 basis points late in NY, while the long end has joined the rally in Asian time. The probability of a December hike remains around 78%, but Fed fund futures have trimmed out about 10 bps of tightening from next year.

Changes to FOMC Meeting Structure

An added wrinkle was Warsh's surprise announcement that one of the eight FOMC meetings next year would be for formulating "strategy" with no policy decision. Warsh said this would happen in the fall, so analysts are picking October. In 2028, two of the FOMC meetings would be for strategy, reducing policy setting meetings to just six.

Implications for Monetary Policy and Market Pricing

This will mean gaps of 12 to 13 weeks between meetings, increasing the importance of each policy decision. It also plays merry hell with Fed fund future pricing, as individual monthly contracts revolve around meeting dates. 

Yes, the Fed could change rates between meetings, but usually that's a sign of extreme circumstances or policy error. It seems odd to so limit the Fed's options in such volatile times, but it does fit with Warsh's whole anti-guidance, leave it up to the markets view. As one wag said, it's a new era of "forward silence".

European Central Bank and Upcoming Market Catalysts

Investors will be hoping the ECB doesn't follow that lead when it meets today, and offers at least some clues on whether it will hike in December as many are betting.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- ECB meeting

- Euro zone consumer and business confidence for October

- US Q3 GDP, September personal spending and PCE inflation

- Earnings include Amazon, Intel, Caterpillar, Bristol-Myers, Eli Lilly, Merck and Starbucks

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet Q3 results: revenue ~$127.6 bn missed forecasts, EPS ~$2.12 fell short, and free cash flow swung into a -$9.07 bn deficit amid $51.36 bn capex – sparking a ~10% after-hours share plunge. (investing.com)
  • Microsoft delivered a robust free cash flow of ~$19.6 bn in FY26 Q4, fueling positive sentiment and a ~2.9% post-market gain. (microsoft.com)
  • Fed Chair Warsh announced that starting fall 2027, one of eight FOMC meetings will focus solely on strategy (with no policy vote), increasing to two such meetings in 2028 — reducing rate-setting meetings to six and elongating intervals between decisions. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alphabet shares fall sharply after hours?
Alphabet shares dropped 10% mainly due to a negative cash flow of $9 billion and missed EPS, spooking investors despite revenues coming in line.
How did Microsoft's earnings differ from Alphabet's?
Microsoft generated nearly $19 billion in free cash flow, which boosted their shares by 2.9% as the market favored companies funding their own capex.
What impact did Fed Chair Warsh have on markets?
Fed Chair Warsh's dovish comments and new meeting strategies saw bond yields drop and caused speculation about changes to future Fed rate decisions.
What are hyperscalers, and why do they matter to markets?
Hyperscalers like Alphabet and Microsoft invest heavily in infrastructure, impacting equipment makers and overall tech stock performance based on their capex.
What key financial events should investors watch today?
Investors should monitor the ECB meeting, euro zone confidence data, US Q3 GDP and inflation, and major earnings from Amazon, Intel, and others.

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