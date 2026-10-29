GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar steady after Fed hold leaves rate path murky - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar steady after Fed hold leaves rate path murky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dollar Holds Steady After Fed Maintains Rate, Unclear Future Path

Federal Reserve Decision and Market Reaction

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The US dollar steadied on Thursday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates as expected while hinting upcoming inflation data would influence future policy moves, leaving investors uncertain about the rates outlook.

Fed Holds Rates Steady Ahead of Election

The Fed opted to delay any changes to borrowing costs until after next week's midterm election in a 10-2 decision, which came with an upgraded assessment of an economy that the central bank now says is growing at a "strong pace." 

Inflation and Rate Hike Expectations

That, along with the confidence expressed by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh that inflation can be lowered to the 2% target without having to "throw sand in the gears" and slow growth or raise unemployment, pushed traders to rein in bets for rate hikes in 2027.

Currency Market Movements

The euro eased 0.15% to $1.1134 in early Asian hours after the common currency firmed 0.3% in the previous session following the Fed decision. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.14% at 158.045 yen. 

The greenback had held near two-week highs ahead of the announcement but turned lower after Warsh's press conference offered no clear steer on a December move. 

"Warsh's silence on further rate hikes was interpreted as dovish, or not hawkish enough," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. 

"Some market participants might have expected him to pair the on-hold decision with a little bit of guidance on the December meeting, but he didn't do that."

Traders are pricing in a 78% chance of a hike in December, the FedWatch tool showed. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was at 102.26.

Treasury Yields and Market Sentiment

The Treasury yield curve steepened after Warsh started his press conference, with the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with Fed interest rate expectations, falling as low as 4.678%. It was last down 2.3 basis points at 4.712% in Asian hours.

Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said the meeting outcome gave the market and the Fed time to assess upcoming jobs and inflation data.

"The market reaction today was dovish... However, with policy tightening already being priced in, this implies that yields will remain range-bound unless there is a clearer signal for more aggressive policy tightening or a pivot to cuts," Craig said.

Fed Meeting Schedules and Future Policy

Warsh said on ​Wednesday the central bank would begin setting aside one of its eight regularly scheduled policy meetings next year and ‌two in 2028 to weigh major issues facing the institution and would not use them to consider changes in monetary policy.

"The changing of meeting schedules for 2027 and 2028, where one and two of the eight meetings will discuss strategy not policy changes, respectively, reads as dovish to us," analysts at TD Securities said in a note. "It may also have the side effect of producing potentially both more extreme and more inter-meeting moves down the line."

Global Central Bank Decisions

ECB and BOJ Decisions Loom

ECB, BOJ DECISIONS LOOM

Attention now shifts to central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. The European Central Bank will announce its decision later on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan concludes a two-day meeting on Friday. Both central banks are expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

"Barring major hawkish surprises at either of those meetings, we would expect the dollar to continue to consolidate towards the top of recent ranges," ING analysts said.

Other Global Currency Movements

The New Zealand dollar stabilised on Thursday at 0.5621 per dollar, after it had slumped as much as 1.7% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand unexpectedly held interest rates at 2.75%, in a decision that stunned markets.

The Australian dollar was last at $0.705, hovering near a one-month high. [AUD/] 

The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate for the first time in more than three years and said further increases ​might be needed to prevent soaring energy costs from fuelling inflation. The Canadian dollar last bought 1.399 per US dollar. 

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Fed paused rates (range 3.75‑4.00%) in a 10‑2 vote, citing elevated inflation and economic strength, deferring decisions until after midterm elections and based on upcoming data (au.investing.com)
  • Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized productivity gains and growth without needing to “throw sand in the gears,” reinforcing a data‑dependent outlook (investing.com)
  • Markets trimmed bets on 2027 hikes; CME FedWatch shows elevated odds for a December move but murky signals leave the path uncertain (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US Federal Reserve hold interest rates steady?
The Fed held rates steady to assess upcoming inflation data and to avoid making changes before the midterm elections.
How did the Fed's decision impact the US dollar?
The US dollar steadied after the Fed’s hold, with investors uncertain about future rates and bets for rate hikes in 2027 being reined in.
What are traders expecting for the Fed's rate path?
Traders are pricing in a 78% chance of a rate hike in December, though the future outlook remains uncertain after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh offered no clear guidance.
What changes did the Federal Reserve make to its meeting schedule?
The Fed will set aside one policy meeting in 2027 and two in 2028 to discuss major issues, but not for making monetary policy changes.
Which central banks have imminent meetings, and what is expected?
The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan both have imminent meetings and are expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian shares fall as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower

Asian shares fall as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower

Image for DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to train latest models, The Information reports

DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to train latest models, The Information reports

Image for Samsung posts record profit in Q3 on AI chip boom

Samsung posts record profit in Q3 on AI chip boom

Image for Kremlin aide says discussions underway with US to lift sanctions on Russian investment fund

Kremlin aide says discussions underway with US to lift sanctions on Russian investment fund

Image for Oil prices fall as peace hopes offset fears of growing Middle East conflict

Oil prices fall as peace hopes offset fears of growing Middle East conflict

Image for Exclusive-Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump’s Truth Social for faster access to president’s posts, sources say

Exclusive-Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump’s Truth Social for faster access to president’s posts, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU energy ministers to discuss soaring fuel prices as winter looms
EU energy ministers to discuss soaring fuel prices as winter looms
Image for UK vehicle production rises sharply in September against cyber-hit comparison
UK vehicle production rises sharply in September against cyber-hit comparison
Image for New Zealand businesses stay optimistic despite oil price volatility, survey shows
New Zealand businesses stay optimistic despite oil price volatility, survey shows
Image for ECB to hold rates as investors focus on French bonds, Lagarde's future  
ECB to hold rates as investors focus on French bonds, Lagarde's future  
Image for Exclusive-LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say
Exclusive-LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say
Image for UK nudges up borrowing plans after budget, cuts longer-dated debt sales
UK nudges up borrowing plans after budget, cuts longer-dated debt sales
Image for Trading Day: Fed pauses, Big Tech reports
Trading Day: Fed pauses, Big Tech reports
Image for Microsoft's cloud growth, cash flow offer respite from AI spending fears
Microsoft's cloud growth, cash flow offer respite from AI spending fears
Image for Alphabet stock sinks as search woes cause revenue miss, cash burn worsens
Alphabet stock sinks as search woes cause revenue miss, cash burn worsens
Image for Italy approves 2027 budget with tax hikes on banks and energy firms
Italy approves 2027 budget with tax hikes on banks and energy firms
Image for Oracle eases AI spending worries with plan to turn cash flow positive
Oracle eases AI spending worries with plan to turn cash flow positive
Image for Portugal's 2027 budget bill passes first parliamentary hurdle
Portugal's 2027 budget bill passes first parliamentary hurdle
View All Finance Posts