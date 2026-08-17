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Soccer-Maguire hopes 'big asset' Rashford stays at Manchester United - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Maguire hopes 'big asset' Rashford stays at Manchester United

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Soccer Sports Manchester United Transfer News

Maguire Hopes Rashford Stays, Citing His Value to Manchester United Squad

Rashford's Role and Future at Manchester United

Rashford's Impact on the Team

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford improves Manchester United's team and provides a genuine goalscoring threat, teammate Harry Maguire said, voicing hopes that the forward will remain at the Premier League club for the coming season.

Recent Absence and Loan Spells

Rashford has not played for United since he fell out of favour with former manager Ruben Amorim in December 2024, spending the last 18 months out on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Manager's Perspective on Rashford

The 28-year-old's future at his boyhood club remains unclear, though United's new manager Michael Carrick last week described the England international as "our player".

Rashford's Return and Pre-Season Performance

Rashford, who returned to United's squad last week following an extended break after the World Cup, came off the bench in a 4-2 pre-season defeat by Italian club AC Milan on Sunday.

Maguire's Comments on Rashford's Value

"Obviously the transfer window is still open. As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure," defender Maguire said after the loss.

On-Field Threat and Training Influence

"You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He's a huge threat.

"I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."

Looking Ahead: United's Upcoming Season

United, who finished third last season, begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to promoted Hull City on August 22.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Marcus Rashford enjoyed loan spells at Aston Villa and then Barcelona on a season‑long deal with an option to buy, which Barça declined by mid‑June 2026 (fcbarcelona.com)
  • Michael Carrick, confirmed as Manchester United’s permanent head coach in May 2026, has publicly backed Rashford, calling him "our player" and affirming he brings something different to the squad (bbc.co.uk)
  • Harry Maguire praised Rashford’s impact, noting his ability to threaten defences even when coming off the bench, and emphasized United hope the transfer window doesn't disrupt his stay (fourfourtwo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Harry Maguire want Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United?
Harry Maguire regards Rashford as a valuable goalscoring threat and an asset who can improve Manchester United's performance in the coming season.
What is Marcus Rashford's current status at Manchester United?
Rashford recently returned to United's squad after an extended break and loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, but his long-term future at the club remains uncertain.
When did Marcus Rashford last play for Manchester United before his recent return?
Rashford had not played for Manchester United since December 2024 before returning in a pre-season match against AC Milan.
What did new manager Michael Carrick say about Marcus Rashford?
Michael Carrick described Rashford as "our player," signaling his inclusion in United's squad for the upcoming season.
When does Manchester United's Premier League campaign start?
Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Hull City on August 22.

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