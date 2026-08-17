Maguire Hopes Rashford Stays, Citing His Value to Manchester United Squad

Rashford's Role and Future at Manchester United

Rashford's Impact on the Team

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford improves Manchester United's team and provides a genuine goalscoring threat, teammate Harry Maguire said, voicing hopes that the forward will remain at the Premier League club for the coming season.

Recent Absence and Loan Spells

Rashford has not played for United since he fell out of favour with former manager Ruben Amorim in December 2024, spending the last 18 months out on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Manager's Perspective on Rashford

The 28-year-old's future at his boyhood club remains unclear, though United's new manager Michael Carrick last week described the England international as "our player".

Rashford's Return and Pre-Season Performance

Rashford, who returned to United's squad last week following an extended break after the World Cup, came off the bench in a 4-2 pre-season defeat by Italian club AC Milan on Sunday.

Maguire's Comments on Rashford's Value

"Obviously the transfer window is still open. As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure," defender Maguire said after the loss.

On-Field Threat and Training Influence

"You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored. He's a huge threat.

"I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."

Looking Ahead: United's Upcoming Season

United, who finished third last season, begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to promoted Hull City on August 22.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)