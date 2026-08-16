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Athletics-Britain's Hunt and Asher-Smith set medal records at European Championships - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Athletics-Britain's Hunt and Asher-Smith set medal records at European Championships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Sports Athletics European Championships

Amy Hunt & Dina Asher-Smith Break Records at European Championships Final

Historic Achievements at the European Championships

Amy Hunt’s Record-Breaking Performance

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Amy Hunt and Dina Asher-Smith made history on Sunday as the former became the first athlete to claim a haul of four gold medals at the same European Championships and the latter the most successful in the competition's 92-year existence.

The 24-year-old Hunt helped Britain win the mixed 4x100 metres relay in a European record time of 39.97 seconds before a sell-out crowd after her success in the individual 100m and 200m plus the women's 4x100m earlier this week.

Reaction from Amy Hunt

"Oh my gosh, I am over the moon. I think to finish it off with some of my best friends in the sport is incredible," Hunt, who is also a world silver medallist, told the BBC.

Dina Asher-Smith’s Medal Milestone

The 30-year-old Asher-Smith now has eight European golds and 11 medals overall after playing her part in a team also featuring Jeremiah Azu and Zharnel Hughes as Britain dominated the sprint events on the final night at the championships.

Other British Successes

Georgia Hunter Bell’s Comeback

Georgia Hunter Bell took 1500m gold for the hosts, with the 32-year-old having already won world indoor and Commonwealth titles this year after quitting the sport for five years earlier in her career before making a successful comeback.

Medal Table Standings

She picked up Britain's ninth gold medal overall but that was not enough to claim top spot in the medal table, which went to Italy, who won the final gold of the championships in the men's 4x400m relay, finishing 0.03 seconds ahead of the hosts.

Matthew Hudson-Smith’s Historic Silver

Matthew Hudson-Smith's silver in the event saw the 31-year-old Briton move above French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre as the most decorated man in championship history with nine medals.

Final Medal Count

Italy finished with 22 medals, including 10 gold. Britain were second on 19 and nine respectively ahead of Germany (21 and six), Netherlands (14 and five) and Norway (six and four).

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Amy Hunt achieved a groundbreaking haul of four gold medals—100 m, 200 m, women’s 4 × 100 m relay, and mixed 4 × 100 m relay—winning the last in European record time 39.97 s in Birmingham.
  • Dina Asher‑Smith now holds eight medals (six golds and two silvers) at European Championships, the highest total in the event’s 92‑year history (all‑time across both genders).
  • Italy topped the medal table with 10 golds and 22 medals in total; Britain placed second with nine golds and 19 medals, followed by Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many gold medals did Amy Hunt win at the European Championships?
Amy Hunt won four gold medals at the same European Championships.
What record did Dina Asher-Smith break at the European Championships?
Dina Asher-Smith became the most successful athlete in the competition's 92-year history with eight golds and 11 medals overall.
Which country topped the medal table at the European Championships?
Italy topped the medal table, finishing with 22 medals including 10 gold.
Who helped Britain win the mixed 4x100 metres relay?
Amy Hunt helped Britain win the mixed 4x100 metres relay in a European record time.
How many medals did Britain win overall at the Championships?
Britain secured a total of 19 medals, including nine gold.

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