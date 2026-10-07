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Soccer-England have put World Cup disappointment behind them, says Tuchel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England have put World Cup disappointment behind them, says Tuchel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Sports Football England International Nations League

England Put World Cup Disappointment Behind and Advance in Nations League

England's Progress in the Nations League

Oct 7 (Reuters) - England have moved on from their World Cup semi-final disappointment and taken an important step forward with their performances in the Nations League, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Strong Response After World Cup Setback

After suffering a 3-2 defeat by world champions Spain in their Nations League opener, England responded with home and away wins over the Czech Republic and a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia, scoring 14 goals in their opening four matches.

Building on World Cup Experience

Tuchel, who has continued to face questions about England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina, said the team had built on the progress made in the tournament in North America rather than starting from scratch as they target success at Euro 2028 on home soil.

Tuchel's Reflections and Team Attitude

"I think it's necessary to move on," the 53-year-old told reporters after Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Czechs at Wembley.

"I can only repeat that we didn't go out in the group stage, sometimes it feels like that, but we didn't.

"There was criticism and scepticism around, but I said we don't have to start completely new because we can build on what we achieved together. We played some high-level competitive football in the World Cup.

"Now we move to the next step and it's always important to take the next step. The commitment and attitude of the players from the first day in camp have been at a very high level and I'm happy that we have shown it in all four matches."

Looking Ahead

England resume their Nations League campaign against Croatia on November 12.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England perform in their recent Nations League matches?
England secured home and away wins over the Czech Republic and a 7-0 victory over Croatia, scoring 14 goals in their first four matches.
What did Thomas Tuchel say about the World Cup disappointment?
Tuchel said England have moved on from their World Cup semi-final defeat and have built upon their progress rather than starting from scratch.
What is England's focus going forward?
England is focusing on continuing their progress and aiming for success at Euro 2028, building on what they achieved during the World Cup.
Who did England lose to in their Nations League opener?
England lost 3-2 to world champions Spain in their Nations League opener.
When does England resume their Nations League campaign?
England resumes their Nations League campaign against Croatia on November 12.

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