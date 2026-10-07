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Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Politics Europe Kosovo Government Elections

Kosovo Elects Justina Shiroka Pula as President, Preventing Snap Elections

Parliamentary Election and Political Context

Election Results and Immediate Impact

PRISTINA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kosovo's parliament elected economist Justina Shiroka Pula as the country's largely ceremonial president just before a constitutional deadline, avoiding another snap election in one of the poorest countries in Europe.

She received 81 votes, one more than she needed, in the 120-seat parliament in the early minutes of Wednesday. Failure to elect a new president would have triggered snap parliamentary elections in the Balkan country, as it did in June.

Shiroka Pula's Statement

"This mandate does not belong to just one person. It belongs to our citizens... I will be the president of all citizens," Shiroka Pula said after the vote.

Political Deal and War Crimes Court

Agreement Between Parties

Shiroka Pula's election followed a deal between the ruling Vetevendosje party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti and opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo to limit the powers of a Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague.

Public Response and Criticism

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon on Monday to disperse demonstrators demanding the changes be approved. Critics have asserted the Hague court's punishments are too harsh.

Recent Sentencing by the Hague Court

The court on September 16 sentenced former President Hashim Thaci and three others to a combined 81 years in prison for war crimes during the territory's violent break from Serbia in 1998-1999.

The Presidency's Role and Shiroka Pula's Background

Ceremonial Role and Political Instability

The presidency is mainly ceremonial in Kosovo but has often been a source of political instability because a two-thirds parliamentary majority is needed to elect a president and parties have struggled to agree on a candidate.

About Justina Shiroka Pula

Shiroka Pula, born in 1953, is the president of Kosovo's Academy of Sciences and Arts and an economics professor who served as minister of the economy between 2008 and 2011.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Justina Shiroka‑Pula, born in 1953, is an economist, longtime university professor, former energy and mining minister (2008–2011), ex‑PDK deputy, and since December 2025 the first female head of Kosovo’s Academy of Sciences and Arts (lajmpress.org).
  • Her election, proposed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje, was supported by the opposition PDK following a deal tied to limiting the powers of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague (apnews.com).
  • Her election avoided a repeat of the snap parliamentary election held in June, underlining the presidency’s historic instability due to the two‑thirds majority requirement despite its largely ceremonial role (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was elected as Kosovo's new president?
Justina Shiroka Pula, an economist and former minister, was elected as Kosovo's president.
How close was the Kosovo presidential vote?
Justina Shiroka Pula received 81 votes, just one more than the minimum required in the 120-seat parliament.
What would have happened if Kosovo's parliament failed to elect a president?
Failure to elect a president would have triggered snap parliamentary elections.
Why is the presidential role in Kosovo often unstable?
The role often causes instability because it requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, making agreement between parties difficult.

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