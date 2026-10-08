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Syria calls for independent probe into sinking of ship in Black Sea - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Syria calls for independent probe into sinking of ship in Black Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance International Shipping Maritime Security

Syria Calls for Independent Investigation Into Black Sea Cargo Ship Sinking

Details and Reactions Surrounding the Black Sea Incident

Call for Independent Investigation

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Syria called on the International Maritime Organization and Bulgarian authorities on Thursday to conduct an independent investigation into the sinking of a cargo ship in the Black Sea, whose 10 crew members including 9 Syrians were missing.

The investigation should look into why search and rescue operations stopped before the fate of the missing crew was determined, said Mazen Aloush, director for international relations of the Syrian General Authority for Ports and Customs.

Search and Rescue Operations

Bulgaria said on Wednesday it had halted its search for the crew of a ship that sank after being hit by a drone about 70 nautical miles (130 km) off its coast. Vice-Admiral Rumen Nikolov said no trace of the sailors had been found and that the rescue operation would not resume.

Details of the Attack

The ship, the Alfa Watan, was attacked early on Tuesday in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, Aloush said.

It remains unclear who carried out the attack.

Syrian Authority's Response

Aloush added the authority was closely monitoring the incident and condemned the targeting of a civilian commercial vessel, saying it represented a serious violation of maritime safety and a direct threat to sailors' lives, as well as international trade routes.

Demands for Further Action

He urged authorities to use all available technical means to locate and inspect the wreckage to help establish the cause of the incident, and said the case should not be closed before all available avenues had been exhausted to determine the crew's fate.

International Maritime Security Concerns

He also called on international organisations and maritime bodies to strengthen measures to protect commercial shipping and crews in the Black Sea amid growing risks to maritime transport in the region.

Context of Black Sea Tensions

Russia has struck cargo ships in the Black Sea with drones and missiles during its war with Ukraine.

Bulgarian and Russian Statements

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Wednesday that the nature of the cargo and the direction of travel of the ships could point to Russia, but said there was no evidence allowing Sofia to directly attribute responsibility.

Russia's embassy in Sofia said the merchant vessel was not among targets hit by Russian drones.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Khalil Ashawi in DamascusWriting by Tala Ramadan; Additional writing by Antonis PothitosEditing by Peter Graff and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Syria demands an independent, transparent investigation to establish why rescue efforts ceased before crew fate was confirmed and to locate the wreckage.
  • The Alfa Watan was sunk by a drone strike in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone on Oct 6, an attack widely considered a serious violation of maritime and international law.
  • This incident reflects growing threats to civilian shipping in the Black Sea amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, prompting calls for enhanced maritime security protections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Syria call for an independent investigation into the ship sinking?
Syria called for an independent probe to determine the fate of 10 missing crew members and investigate why rescue operations were halted.
Where did the cargo ship sink in the Black Sea?
The cargo ship sank about 70 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast in the Black Sea.
What action did Bulgarian authorities take after the sinking?
Bulgarian authorities halted their search and rescue operations after failing to find any trace of the missing sailors.
Who is suspected of attacking the cargo ship?
It is unclear who attacked the ship. The direction and cargo could point to Russia, but no direct evidence links Russia to the attack.
How many Syrians were among the missing crew members?
There were 9 Syrians among the 10 crew members missing from the sunken ship.

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