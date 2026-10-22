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Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit, AP reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit, AP reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Judge Orders Trump Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Overview of the Trump vs. BBC Defamation Case

Judge's Ruling and Deposition Deadline

Oct 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ordered Donald Trump to sit for a deposition by December 11 in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, which has accused the US president of stalling to avoid answering questions under oath, the Associated Press reported. 

Background of the Lawsuit

Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least $10 billion over a misleadingly edited clip of a speech. The case is one of several Trump has privately filed against the news media as part of wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes. 

Court Proceedings and Previous Delays

US Magistrate Judge Enjolique Lett ordered Trump to take questions from the BBC’s lawyers under oath in a ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, according to the AP. Trump canceled a deposition in October, citing conflicts with his presidential duties. 

Responses from Legal Teams

Representatives for Trump's legal team and the BBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Details of the Defamation Allegations

Trump’s lawsuit filed in December in Florida federal court accuses the BBC of intentionally misleading viewers into thinking he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol by splicing together different parts of a January 6, 2021 speech. 

BBC's Admission and Defense

The BBC admitted the edits were misleading and apologized to Trump, though it denies being liable for defamation. 

Discovery Process and Disputes

In court filings, the broadcaster has accused Trump and his lawyers of dragging their feet in response to their requests for records and other information that is exchanged between parties in a process known as discovery. 

Financial Records and Damages Claims

The BBC is seeking financial records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and the web of business entities associated with him, saying the information is necessary to defend against Trump’s damages claims. 

Trump Legal Team's Position

Trump’s lawyers say the requests are too broad and irrelevant to the case. They have also denied in court filings that Trump is avoiding a deposition, saying Trump's duties and security needs must take precedence. 

Impact of the Edited Speech and BBC Fallout

The edited speech appeared in a BBC "Panorama" documentary show shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won. A leaked internal BBC memo cited the edits as evidence of potential political bias, sparking a public relations crisis for the broadcaster and leading to high-level resignations. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto and Jack Queen in New York; editing by Michelle Nichols and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge Enjolique Lett mandated Trump’s deposition by Dec. 11 or face potential dismissal or sanctions, unless discovery is extended beyond Dec. 18 (apnews.com)
  • BBC alleges Trump canceled an agreed Oct. 16 deposition citing “matters of national importance” while campaigning in Georgia, and now seeks to compel his testimony (compuserve.com)
  • The lawsuit stems from a “Panorama” clip that spliced parts of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 speech, prompting an apology and leadership resignations at the BBC; Trump seeks $10 billion in damages but the BBC denies defamation and is pushing back in discovery (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Donald Trump suing the BBC for $10 billion?
Trump is suing the BBC over a misleadingly edited documentary clip which he claims falsely portrayed him as inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.
What did the judge order regarding Trump's deposition?
A federal judge ordered Trump to sit for a deposition under oath by December 11 as part of the BBC defamation lawsuit.
What is the BBC's response to Trump's lawsuit?
The BBC admitted the documentary edits were misleading and apologized, but denies legal liability for defamation.
Why does the BBC want Trump's financial records?
The BBC is seeking financial documents to defend itself against Trump's damages claim in the $10 billion lawsuit.
Did Trump previously reschedule the deposition?
Yes, Trump canceled a prior deposition in October, citing conflicts with his presidential duties.

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