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Silicon Valley Bank class action case reaches KPMG settlement, Norway fund says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Silicon Valley Bank class action case reaches KPMG settlement, Norway fund says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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Norway Fund Secures KPMG Settlement in SVB Class Action After Major Bank Collapse

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Reaches Settlement in SVB Collapse

Background of the Settlement

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that a $224.5 million settlement has been reached with external auditor KPMG LLP in the investor class action over collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Impact of SVB's Collapse

SVB's collapse in March 2023 was the trigger for the worst banking shock since the 2008 global financial crisis, hitting bank stocks globally.

Concerns Raised by the Norwegian Fund

The Norwegian fund later said the case raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of the public markets, the governance of large financial institutions and the interests of the investor community more broadly.

Statement from CEO Nicolai Tangen

"The settlement is an important first step toward recovering investor losses from one of the largest bank failures in US history," CEO Nicolai Tangen of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case continues against other defendants, the fund added.

Norwegian Fund's Investment in SVB

Fund Profile and Global Holdings

The fund, which invests Norway's surplus oil and gas revenue abroad, is the world's biggest single stock market investor, owning some 1.5% of all globally listed shares with stakes in more than 7,000 companies.

Stake in Silicon Valley Bank

It held a 1% stake in SVB at the end of 2022, valued at $137.9 million, according to data on the fund's website.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The $224.5 million settlement with KPMG is the first recovery for investors in the SVB collapse class action
  • The fund’s leadership—Nicolai Tangen—noted the case highlights concerns over public market integrity and governance at large financial institutions
  • The Government Pension Fund Global holds roughly 1.5 % of globally listed shares, reaffirming its position as the world’s largest single stock‑market investor

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the settlement amount reached with KPMG in the SVB class action?
A $224.5 million settlement was reached with KPMG LLP in the investor class action over the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.
Why is the Norway sovereign wealth fund involved in the Silicon Valley Bank class action?
The fund held a 1% stake in SVB at the end of 2022 and is seeking to recover investor losses from the bank's collapse.
What concerns did the Norway fund raise regarding the SVB case?
The fund raised concerns about the integrity of public markets, financial institution governance, and broader investor interests.
Is the case against Silicon Valley Bank over after the settlement with KPMG?
No, the case continues against other defendants despite the settlement with KPMG.
How significant was the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank?
SVB's collapse in March 2023 triggered the worst banking shock since the 2008 global financial crisis.

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