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Sanofi lifts expectations for 2026 sales growth, looks to M&A - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sanofi lifts expectations for 2026 sales growth, looks to M&A

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Sanofi Raises 2026 Sales Growth Forecast, Eyes Larger M&A Deals

Sanofi’s Upgraded Sales Forecast and Strategic M&A Ambitions

By Bhanvi Satija

Stronger Sales Growth Driven by Dupixent

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Friday it expects sales to grow by a "low-teens percentage" this year, up from a previous forecast of 10% sales growth, banking on strong demand for its blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent.

Business Operating Income Outlook

Sanofi also said that it now expects business operating income per share by a "mid-teens percentage". Previously, the company expected business operating income to grow slightly faster than sales.

Leadership and Strategic Review

New CEO Belen Garijo, who took over the top role at Sanofi in May and is leading a strategic review of the company, has promised investors faster decision-making. Several analysts believe M&A is needed to bring in new experimental drugs ahead of 2027, when most of its key late-stage data is expected.

Potential for Larger M&A Deals

CFO François Roger said on a call with journalists that the company is considering deals larger than the €2 billion to €5 billion range that it has historically done.

Focus Areas for Expansion

"We increase our interest for late-stage assets, phase three and potentially commercial assets," he said.

Roger added that the company is looking at areas of strength such as rare diseases, vaccines and immunology.

"We could consider potentially what we call white spaces or moonshots with unmet medical needs," he added.

Deal-Making Capacity and Financial Performance

Some analysts estimate that the company has about €20 billion in deal-making firepower.

The French drugmaker reported third-quarter business operating income of €5.43 billion, compared with market expectations of €4.32 billion, according to a company-provided analysts' consensus.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Sanofi now sees 2026 sales growth in the low‑teens and business EPS growth in the mid‑teens, versus prior guidance of ~10% and EPS marginally above that (de.advfn.com)
  • Dupixent remains a powerhouse: Q3 sales rose ~35% to €5.7 billion, with overall pharma launches also surging (de.advfn.com)
  • New CEO Garijo is accelerating transformation; Sanofi is open to M&A on a much larger scale than historically, with analysts estimating up to €20 billion in firepower (de.advfn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sales growth does Sanofi expect for 2026?
Sanofi expects sales to grow by a 'low-teens percentage' in 2026, higher than their previous 10% forecast.
What is driving Sanofi's improved sales outlook?
Strong demand for Sanofi's blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent is a key driver of their improved sales outlook.
Is Sanofi considering larger M&A deals?
Yes, Sanofi is considering larger M&A deals beyond the €2-5 billion range, focusing on late-stage and commercial assets.
Which therapy areas is Sanofi targeting for expansion?
Sanofi is looking at strengths in rare diseases, vaccines, and immunology, as well as exploring opportunities in unmet medical needs.
How did Sanofi perform in the third quarter?
Sanofi reported third-quarter business operating income of €5.43 billion, surpassing market expectations.

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